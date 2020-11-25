Black Friday air purifier deals 2020 – clear the room and appease allergy sufferers

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are you allergic to your house? It could be a number of things, but there’s a good chance that breathing in airborne allergens aggravating your airways. To clean the air in your home, you need one of our Black Friday air purifier deals.

Pop one of these neatly designed air purifiers in your living room, bedroom or kitchen and they’ll pick up particles like smoke, animal dander, pollen and house dust mites is The air will flow through filters before being blown back out as fresher, cleaner air.

Philips Series 3000i AC3259/60 Air Purifier, SAVE £130, now £349, Currys

This workhorse can clean the air in a room of up to 95 m² in as little as an hour. So if you’re look for a machine for an open-plan space, this is it. It can also be controlled by an app. View Deal

AEG AX91-404GY WiFi Connected Air Purifier, Save £110, now £339, AO.com

Designed for medium-sized rooms up to 38 sq m, and with a minimum noise level of 17dB, this quiet purifier is a good option for a lounge. You can control it with an app, although it will automatically adjust its settings if it senses the air needs more our less filtering, so you shouldn’t need to lift a finger! View Deal

HoMedics Air Purifier with True HEPA Filteration, was £74.99, now £53.98, Amazon

Perfect for smaller rooms – a bedroom is ideal – this purifier is approved by the British Allergy Foundation. Its HEPA filters remove up to 99.97 Percent of airborne allergens, bacteria and viruses View Deal Honeywell AirGenius 5 Air Purifier, SAVE £100, now £149.99, Argos

A simple touch screen controls this clever purifier, which has seasonal allergen and germ reduction settings. It captures up to 99.9% of nasties – including dust, smoke, mold spores, pollen and pet dander as small as 0.3 microns. View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Bladeless Air Purifier Fan and Heater: now £549



Dyson claims this fan/heater is the only one tested to simultaneously purify and heat a whole room. It does this by automatically sensing pollution, capturing ultrafine pollutants, and projecting purified and heated air using Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology. View Deal

Why should I buy an air purifier?

If you haven’t used an air purifier before, they are a great way of cleaning the air to remove bacteria, allergens and bad odours. Indoor air pollution is linked to dizziness and headaches, and increased risk of pneumonia, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung disease, heart disease and stroke. And it can be caused by seemingly harmless by chemically laden products like paint, cleaning sprays and air fresheners.

‘There’s mounting evidence that indoor pollution can pose more of a health threat than outdoor pollutants,’ says biochemist and medical herbalist Dr Chris Etheridge. ‘Improving indoor air quality is key to tackling asthma and COPD.’

And while we can’t affect the air pollution outside directly, we can clean the indoors with an air purifier.

An air purifier usually works by sucking in air and purifying it through water and/or filters before releasing cleaner, fresher air. Using one will promote easier breathing and improved sleep. You may also notice an increase in energy levels.

Using an air purifier can be as powerful as having hundreds, if not thousands, of houseplants around the house. And it won’t need nearly as much looking after!