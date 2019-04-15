If you live in a hard-water area, limescale will gradually fur up the heating element of your kettle and it’ll take longer to boil.

From using a shop-bought cleaner or a natural method, we show you the best ways to clean your kettle.

How to clean a kettle of limescale

You’ll have to use your eye as a guide as to how often you will need to descale your kettle. As a general rule applying one of the cleaning methods below once every three months should keep your kettle in tip top shape and ensure your morning cuppa is as clear as can be.

How to clean a kettle with vinegar

White vinegar can be used to clean many things, but did you know that your kettle is one of them? Just follow the steps below for amazing results:

Using equal parts water and white vinegar, fill the kettle three quarters full.

Bring to the boil and allow to cool.

Drain the water, rinse several times.

Boil again so there’s no aftertaste.

How to clean a kettle with lemon

The most unexpected products can be used in your home. And lemon, is just one of them. This fruit is high in citric acid, making it a powerful cleaning agent, ideal for kettles that have seen better days.

Fill the kettle three quarters full.

Banish limescale from your kettle by simply popping in half a lemon with some water.

Boil it a few times until the limescale starts to dislodge.

For kettles that haven’t be descaled in a long time, you may need to repeat this process a few times to get rid of most of the limescale. Alternatively, you can leave the vinegar or lemon solution to soak overnight as well.

How to clean the outside of your kettle

Don’t forget to give the exterior of your kettle a little cleaning TLC as well, as that’s the part you’ll see every day as you make your favourite hot drinks.

Use a multi-surface cleaner to clean the outside if you have a stainless steel kettle.

Then a dab of baby oil on some kitchen roll will buff it to a streak free shine, or use a specialist stainless steal cleaner.

Will you be trying one of these methods for a spotless kettle, inside and out?