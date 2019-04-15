TV screens seem to be proverbial honey pots for dust, dirt and finger streaks. And in order to get a truly clear picture, we need to take a pause from our marathon boxset sessions and reach for the nearest feather duster.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

But with newer TV models seemingly coming out by the day, it’s no longer just a case of using what you have to hand to get your screen looking shiny once more. Today’s LED/LCD, PLASMA and OLED TVs all feature delicate screens – that while long lasting – may not be able to endure the have-a-go cleaning methods that were used on CRT glass TV screens popular from the sixties to the noughties.

How to clean a TV screen without streaks

Still where there’s a TV that needs TLC in the cleaning stakes, there’s a solution to match it. So why not put down your remote, roll up your sleeves and try out one of the tips on how to clean a TV screen below? We promise a streak-free shine.

Preparing to clean your TV screen

While’s it’s tempting to get stuck into the job at hand straight away, there are a number of safety precautions you need to take before starting the process of cleaning your TV screen.

Turn off your TV and unplug

Leave to cool for 15 minutes

Read your TV model’s instruction manual to check for any cleaning no-no’s and specific manufacturer guidelines

Use the soft cloth that usually comes with your TV set to wipe over your screen in the first instance

How to clean a TV screen with distilled water

You can buy distilled water – water that has been purified of many impurities through a scientific process – from Amazon, eBay and a number of other online retailers for less than under £5 for a few litres. And this should be gentle enough for most screens.

Pour the distilled water into a spray bottle

Spray it onto a fine microfibre cloth (and never onto the screen itself) until it’s slightly damp

Wipe over your TV screen in horizontal and vertical movements, and use circular movements for any stubborn areas of dirt

How to clean a TV screen with a coffee filter

If you’re already a fan of filter coffee, then this tip of perfect for you. Put your coffee filters to use for something other than brewing up your favourite Columbian roast, and a reserve a few for cleaning your TV screen instead. Coffee filters are lint-free, and as a result are naturally anti-static, making them perfect for bringing your TV screen back to it’s best.

Sweep a dry coffee filter over your TV screen in gentle, sweeping motions

Repeat this process for any dust that remains

How to clean a TV screen with Vaseline

If you’re LCD screen has a slight scratch it can be tempting to buy an lcd scratch repair kit. But a good old tub of Vaseline – or any other brand of petroleum jelly – may be able to do the job just as well.

Dip a cotton bud into the petroleum jelly

Use cotton bud to gently dab over the scratch

TV screen cleaner – do I need to use one?

If you’re TV manufacturer guidelines state that you can’t use generic cleaning solutions, or warn against it, then it may be best to use a dedicated multi-purpose screen cleaner or wipes that are suitable for all screen types. Check that these are alcohol-free and don’t contain any other harsh chemicals. Examples include the SCREEN CLEANER KIT By Pure Organics, which has garnered an average 4.5 star rating on Amazon. As an added bonus you should be able to use them on other devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Buy now: Screen Cleaner Kit By Pure Organics, £7.95, Amazon

What about cleaning the back of the TV?

Video Of The Week

The same cleaning techniques you use for the front of your TV can also be applied to the back, but extra care will be needed when navigating around TV wires. Using a cable tidy is probably the best way of keeping things organised behind your TV, and preventing dirt and dust from accumulating.

Which TV screen cleaning tip will you put to the test?