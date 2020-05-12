We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

At-home workouts have skyrocketed in popularity in the last few months. Online retailers have seen record sales of kettlebells and free weights.

If you’re one of the many people working up a sweat at home you might be wondering how to clean exercise equipment.

Shockingly, a recent survey by showerstoyou.co.uk found that 59 per cent of people don’t think they need to clean their workout equipment at home. This is far from the case.

have revealed their top tips to keep your equipment in good condition, and that dreaded sweaty gym smell at a bay.

How to clean exercise equipment

Yoga mats

Whether you use your yoga mat for an early morning practice or a sweaty ab workout, it is important to clean it at least once a week.

There are plenty of yoga mat cleaners that you can buy online. However, you can easily make your own at home.

Fill a spray bottle with clean water, two drops of tea tree oil and a splash of white vinegar. The tea tree oil is antibacterial and will keep your mat smelling good.

Free Weights

This piece of kit is super easy to clean and is best done immediately after a workout. Wiping them down with an anti-bacterial wipe is one method of cleaning them. However, you can also wipe them down with soap and water.

Free Weight Alternatives

If you’ve been using items like water bottles or tins of beans to workout with instead of splashing out on a set of dumbbells you still need to give them a good clean.

Give your tins a good wipe down with a damp cloth, followed by soap and water before popping them back into the kitchen cupboard.

Carpet

If you are working out on your carpet, remember to give it a thorough clean at least twice a week. Vacuuming should be enough to get rid of any post-workout grime. Using a carpet shampoo every couple of months will give it a proper deep clean.

‘Carpet shampoos will do a good job by providing a deep clean and leaving a protective shield that defends your carpet for longer,’ explains Ivan Ivanov, managing director at End of Tenancy Cleaning London. ‘This does not need to be done as frequently and can be left for several months.’

Boxing Gloves

If you’ve ever borrowed a pair of boxing gloves at the gym, you will know that these can get very smelly, very quickly.

Keep your boxing clothes smelling sweet by wiping them down with a clean cloth to remove extra moisture. You can also pop air purifying bags into the gloves overnight to help eliminate any nasty odours.

