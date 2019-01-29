Never go to the gym again thanks to new Lidl's new fitness range

Forget expensive gym memberships and venturing out in the cold to attend fitness classes! New Lidl home gym range makes working out in the comfort of your home more appealing than ever.

The new health and fitness range goes into store this week, from Thursday 31st. It’s the discount supermarkets largest ever range of workout equipment, starting from just £3.99.

With ballooning gym costs it’s well worth investing in gym equipment for your home – especially at Lidl’s unbeatable prices.

Kettle bells are the ultimate fitness accessory. As part of the new range Lidl are offering various weights, starting from just £6.99 for a 6kg.

These versatile weights allow workouts to be customised for different exercises and muscle groups, to build resistance and strength – just the way you want.

Top aid with your workout the new range also has a workout bench. Whether you’re doing a hardcore workout or a gentler weights routine, the bench will provide a comfortable place to workout in the right way.

Get on your bike…indoors! This ingenious gadget allows you utilize your own bike to transform your fitness regime.

Create good vibes at home! The power plate is still an untapped source of great muscle toning potential. Most gyms only have a limited number, making it quite hard to get into a daily routine.

The vibration plate in the new Lidl range features push-up handles and resistance bands, to help mix up your daily workout.

Spinning is winning, when you can do it from the comfort of your own home. An exercise bike feels like a big investment, but a worthwhile one for endurance training.

Pedal to your heart’s content while watching your favourite soap, all while at home.

The Crivit home gym range is in store from 31st January whilst stocks last.

Thanks to Lidl, fitness has never looked so appealing.