We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The tree skirt is the unsung hero of the Christmas decorating world. When decorating the tree we tend to think first and foremost of the star, the baubles and the lights – often forgetting about the perfect finishing touch, the humble tree skirt.

What is a Christmas tree skirt for?

This handy accessory hides a multitude of sins, from unattractive water buckets on real trees to unsightly metal feet on artificial trees. It simply slots over the base or unties at the sides to be placed around the base. The sale of tree skirts has been up significantly over the past few years, with more designs than ever available.

We’ve rounded up our favourites currently on the market. With traditional rattan designs to more jazzy sequin numbers there’s a tree skirt to suit all tree decorating styles. This key accessory can be used year after year, no matter the tree of choice, making it a worthwhile investment.

Here’s our pick of the best tree skirts to buy now…

Best Christmas tree skirts for 2020

1. Garden Trading Rattan Tree Skirt – best traditional Christmas tree skirt

Rustic willow and rattan skirts are still the most popular choice. Timeless and smart, it’s easy to see why they remain in the best-selling position. This simple and stylish design by Garden Trading crafted in Kuku rattan comes in a variety of sizes, to ensure it covers all bases. As it’s one single piece, i.e it doesn’t unfasten, be sure to measure the base if you have an artificial tree to make sure it fits. Simply pop over the base before you stand the tree is place.

Size dimensions: H26 x Dia 60cm

Buy now: Rattan Christmas Tree Skirt, £35, Garden Trading

2. Next Sequin Tree Skirt – best sequin tree skirt

A sequin skirt is the perfect way to add an instant glam finishing touch to any tree. The glitter reflects the tree lights and gives off a twinkling warm glow, which is all the more effective when the sequins are gold and the lights are warm – rather than white. This sparkly number at Next is a real show stopper for all trees this Christmas.

Buy now: Sequin Tree Skirt, £22, Next

3. The White Company Antiqued Metal Tree Skirt – best metal tree skirt

This elegant metal tree skirt is for those who want to add a more polished look to their tree decorations. As part of the expanded excellent tree skirt collection this lovely new finish is made from tin and then sprayed to achieve the beautiful galvanised, antique finish. This metal tree skirt is an ideal choice for a contemporary, glam home.

Size dimensions: H26 x Dia 64cm

Buy now: Antiqued Metal Tree Skirt, £60, The White Company

4. B&Q Santa’s Belt Tree Skirt – best novelty tree skirt for kids trees

This almost needs no explanation. The fun tinsel-tastic design is a great novelty choice to add joy to a little one’s tree. The playful Santa belt design will add a humorous touch to the tree, which will no doubt be decorated with colour and homemade decorations – a winning combination for festive fun.

Size dimensions:

Buy now: Santa’s Belt Tree Skirt, £15, B&Q

5. John Lewis Faux fur tree skirt – best faux fur Christmas tree skirt

This unique design is inspired by idyllic snow covered landscapes. Recreating a snow scene is sure to add peace and tranquillity to your home this Christmas. A snowy white faux fur design works particularly well with a snow covered tree, for a fully immersive white Christmas vibe. With faux fur designs the key to getting it right is buying one that feels authentic, so it looks chic.

Buy now: Faux Fur White Tree Skirt, £50, John Lewis & Partners

6. Marks & Spencer Red Christmas Tree Skirt – best tree skirt for larger trees

Size does matter when it comes to fitting your tree skirt. This generous design fastens with three ribbon ties to ensure it fits around tree bases of any size – even the biggest ones. The jolly design is striking in traditional red, with flecked snowflakes to add decoration.

Size dimensions: Dia 88cm

Buy now: Red Christmas Tree Skirt, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

7. A by Amara Fair Isle Pattern Tree Skirt – best patterned tree skirt

If you’re looking to create an alpine lodge feel at home this year then this is the tree skirt for the job. The chalet-style skirt is edged with a luxurious faux fur ,material, while the main fabric is a classic grey scale of a fair Isle pattern.

Size dimensions: 100cm

Buy now: Fair Isle Pattern Tree Skirt, £40, Amara

8. Dunelm White Wicker Tree Skirt – best budget wicker tree skirt

We know how popular wicker tree skirts are, but often they are not the cheapest solution. But when shopping at Dunelm you’ll find the best bargain wicker designs on offer. We love this painted white wicker version, just to offer a calming colour to any decorating scheme. They also do this very design in a Walnut wood and Grey – both with the same £15 price tag.

Size dimensions: H25cm x Dia 60cm

Buy now: White Wicker Tree Skirt, £15, Dunelm

9. Matalan Hessian Slogan Christmas Skirt – best hessian tree skirt

Hessian is favoured fabric for festive decorations – think of present sacks and the like. This simple hessian design features a charming tartan edging in red to enhance the colouring of the wording stamped on the front of the skirt. The message is simple ‘Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas’. Understated yet sweet, it’s also a bargain.

Size dimensions: 120cm x 38cm

Buy now: Hessian Slogan Christmas Tree Skirt, £10, Matalan

10. Charlton Island Square Wicker Tree Skirt – best square Christmas tree skirt

Video Of The Week

The best-selling wicker design is reimagined in this square design. Much more like a traditional wicker storage basket this smart design is a timeless piece that will add a little finesse to festive trees, each and every year. The simple rustic design will suit any tree decor too, meaning it won’t jar with the theme.

Size dimensions: H26cm by Dia 55cm

Buy now: Square Wicker Tree Skirt, £35, Charlton Island

Which design would you choose to dress your tree to perfection this Christmas?