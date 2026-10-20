Every stylish home needs a clock – ditch your phone and embrace the analogue life with one of these chic design classics on your wall
What better way to celebrate the clocks going back?
This weekend, on Sunday 25th October, the clocks go back one hour, which means an extra hour in bed and brighter mornings. But it's also got me thinking about the role clocks play in our homes, or rather the lack of a role they have in my own house.
As a millennial, I still remember the mayhem that ensued the morning after the clocks went back, watching my parents panic because no one had changed the household clocks before bed. Nowadays, it's hard to imagine that happening, especially in my own home where I currently have zero clocks to manually change. Instead, I'm reliant on the clocks on my phone and Google Assistant, which both automatically update overnight.
However, this year I'm craving a 'return to analogue' in my home, taking time away from my phone and laptop. Part of this includes adding more clocks around the house, so I don't have to carry my phone around just to tell the time.
But a well-designed clock does more than tell the time; the best clocks are both functional and stylish, whether it's a classic Newgate clock from John Lewis in the kitchen (something I've just purchased) or a retro mantel clock. I hunted through the high street to find the right clocks for my home. They had to look good and meet my watch-enthusiast partner's approval, which is quite a high bar. These are the classic and playful gems which made the shortlist.
Classic clocks
Retro clocks
Quirky clocks
Modern clocks
Will you be adding one or two of these to your walls to celebrate the clocks going back?
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Rebecca Knight has been the Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2025; previously, she was the Deputy Digital Editor from 2022. She has a Master's degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London and has been writing about homes and interiors for 7 years. Her expertise lies in DIY projects, home decor trends and spotting the latest high street homeware buys that are about to go viral. She bought her first home in London last year and is currently renovating it (on a budget).