The ultimate gift guide for home-lovers – over 100 brilliant buys hand-picked by Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief

Buying gifts should feel joyful, but I know only too well how it can end up fraught and stressful. I love picking out things my friends and family will adore, but all too often I leave it way too late which sucks all the joy and fun out of it. There are so many advantages of getting the present shopping done in good time – it's one less thing to worry about when the busy month of December hits, you don't have to deal with that 'will it get delivered in time' anxiety, plus getting started early (the earlier the better!) spreads the cost.

This year our ultimate home-lovers gift guide is absolutely bursting with great ideas, from the perfect present for your friend with the reputation as the ultimate hostess with the mostest, to something for a gardening-obsessed loved one, or that super-keen home chef who's ready and waiting to whip up a storm with this year's viral kitchen appliance.

Together with Ideal Home's team of expert editors, I've rounded up some of my favourite products to gift this year.

Gifts for homebodies

If you're shopping for someone who (like me) loves nothing more than pottering at home and restyling a shelfie, our guide has it all. And for an interiors-obsessed loved one, nothing beats a subscription to Ideal Home magazine for a monthly dose of inspiration, ideas and brilliant shopping edits.

I'm confident these stylish buys will hit the spot for anyone whose favourite night out is actually a cosy night in.

Gifts for foodies

Shopping for someone whose happy place is in the kitchen? Whether they're busy baking up a storm with the best cookware, or perfecting their barista skills for a perfect brew (made using the best coffee machine of course) when friends pop over for a catch up, these kitchen essentials and sleek accessories are the ideal treat for someone whose love language is most definitely food!

Gifts for gardeners

Gardening is my jam, so I always have a list of items I have my eye on. After receiving these Niwaki secateurs last year, I've found my many autumn pruning tasks (pruning roses being the big one) a breeze.

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This year I finally built an outdoor kitchen, so I'd like to invest in the best pizza oven (hint to any family members reading this guide!) so that we can maximise our outdoor cooking options. Oh and I've bought one of these super cute bee-reviving keyrings from John Lewis for everyone I'm seeing at Christmas!

Gifts for wellness

I'm sure we could all use some ways to de-stress and focus on wellness at home. I always think any gift that offers some relaxation or health benefits is hard to beat, from scent-scaping with the best reed diffusers and scented candles, to gadgets for healthier eating or at-home pampering.

Personally, I've got my eye on this LED face mask from Boots, and as a longtime fan of Lumie's sunrise and SAD lamps, I'm getting this sunrise alarm clock for my teenage daughter who's really struggling with getting up early for college everyday.

Gifts for kids (toddlers to teens!)

Keep little and big kids happy with these fantastically fun buys. From quirky gadgets to cute games, everyone from toddlers to teens is guaranteed to love these awesome gifts and you'll earn yourself some brownie points in the process.

Gifts for pampered pets

My dog Lyra is basically my third child, and I might have to admit she's quite the pampered princess! With twin teenagers in the house, she gets most of my attention, along with our two rescue rabbits.

These gifts are great for your furry friends – and if I'm honest buying for my dog is sometimes like buying gifts for myself!

Gifts for eco lovers

Sustainable and stylish, this round up of presents is the perfect way to put the plant first at Christmas and beyond. I already own a Frank Green ceramic water bottle and it's hands-down the best one I've ever had (no leaks at all).

As a family of keen bakers, I think we need to treat ourselves to a luxe cake stand like this dome one from Nkuku to show off our star bakes so I'm adding that to my basket.

Gifts for the host

Even worse than turning up at a party empty-handed is turning up with a terrible gift (spoiler alert: a bunch of flowers from the garage does not cut it). Make yourself the dream guest, and present the host with one of these crowd-pleasing buys at the next event on your festive calendar.

Gifts for charity

Give back this festive season with meaningful buys that make a real difference. Giving back can even help to boost your mood and well-being. In fact, 63% of UK adults state that they notice positive impacts on their own mental health after helping others and engaging in acts of kindness.

Ways to give back to the community:

The Clink Bakery Hampers – food hampers put together by students at HMP Brixton; purchases support The Clink Charity, which helps people in prison build sustainable lives through training. From £75 at Catered By Clink

– food hampers put together by students at HMP Brixton; purchases support The Clink Charity, which helps people in prison build sustainable lives through training. From £75 at Catered By Clink Single Homeless Project Christmas Dinner – For just £11, buy a Christmas dinner for a Londoner experiencing homelessness at shp.org.uk

– For just £11, buy a Christmas dinner for a Londoner experiencing homelessness at shp.org.uk Scamp & Dude Swag Bags – Davina McCall, Kate Lawler and Alison Hammond have teamed up with Scamp & Dude to launch bas with a difference, with £10 from each purchase going to the celebrity's chosen charity. £28 at Scamp & Dude

– Davina McCall, Kate Lawler and Alison Hammond have teamed up with Scamp & Dude to launch bas with a difference, with £10 from each purchase going to the celebrity's chosen charity. £28 at Scamp & Dude Miss Macaroon Treats – Purchases support the Macaroons That Make A Difference programme, helping long-term unemployed adults across the Midlands.

Support global causes this Christmas:

Abel & Cole Orange & Cardamom Marmalade , £4.75 at Abel & Cole – £1.50 from every jar sold is donated to The Hands Up Foundation, supporting aid projects around Syria.

, £4.75 at Abel & Cole – £1.50 from every jar sold is donated to The Hands Up Foundation, supporting aid projects around Syria. Chocolarder Sea Salt Caramel Truffles , £18 at Good Things – truffles made using cocoa from indigenous Asháninka people of the Peruvian rainforest. All purchases help contribute towards a sustainable and safe future for the Asháninka.

, £18 at Good Things – truffles made using cocoa from indigenous Asháninka people of the Peruvian rainforest. All purchases help contribute towards a sustainable and safe future for the Asháninka. Vent for Change Stationery – from planners to pens, all purchases go towards School in a Bag, a charity that provides educational support to children across the world facing poverty, displacement, conflict and disaster

– from planners to pens, all purchases go towards School in a Bag, a charity that provides educational support to children across the world facing poverty, displacement, conflict and disaster The Tote Project Bags, £35 per bag – 10% of all profits are donated to help fight human trafficking and support survivors.

Show the environment some love:

Hug Rug Charity Mats , from £37.99 – 10% of profits from the mats is donated to support the work of the RSPB, the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and the Rainbow tree.

, from £37.99 – 10% of profits from the mats is donated to support the work of the RSPB, the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and the Rainbow tree. Sapling Spirits , from £22 – for every bottle of spirit purchased, a tree is planted and you'll receive a unique code to see which species of tree was planted and where.

, from £22 – for every bottle of spirit purchased, a tree is planted and you'll receive a unique code to see which species of tree was planted and where. The National Trust Membership , from £100 – membership helps preserve the beautiful sites owned by the National Trust.

, from £100 – membership helps preserve the beautiful sites owned by the National Trust. Fahlo Animal Tracking Bracelets, from £13.95 – bracelets that come with a card to track an animal in the wild. 10% of profits go to the brand's non-profit partners.