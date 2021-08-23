Conservatory flooring ideas – 11 floor styles for garden room inspiration

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re designing a conservatory, you’ll probably be looking for some conservatory flooring ideas to complete your look.

In a high-traffic conservatory, which will no doubt see more than its fair share of muddy footprints, you’ll need an easy-to-clean hardwearing flooring that can stand up to the constant toing and froing from the outdoors, in.

Plus, getting the flooring right in your conservatory interior idea will really help to lift and define your space making it look extremely smart and special.

For example, you could turn a small conservatory into a cosy bolt hole from the outside world, using statement flooring to demarcate an open-plan living area from the garden.

Colin Lincoln-Evans, Buyer at Tile Mountain explains more, ‘If you’ve already chosen your conservatory, you may be wondering what the best type of flooring is to use. Happily, the options are nearly limitless.’

‘However, as an area that gets more than its share of foot traffic from the outdoors and will experience some extremes in temperature, you will want to consider something that’s both practical and hard-wearing.’

If you’re still not sure which way to go with your conservatory floor, we’ve rounded up our winning ideas to give you some inspiration.

Conservatory flooring ideas

1. Opt for feature flooring with marble

Make a statement in your conservatory by starting from the floor up. This conservatory features stunning marble floor tiles with bold veining and delicate mottling, laid in a unique pattern. Team with modern rattan furniture, art deco style coffee tables and lush conservatory plant ideas.

2. Include texture with stone slabs

This conservatory proves that a stone flooring idea can add a healthy dose of texture into a country style space. Team with rugs, velvets, cushions and a patchwork blanket to make the space feel cosy of an evening.

3. Go with ornate floor tiles

Decorative, traditional style tiles look beautiful in a country-style garden room, which opens out onto a picturesque English country garden. These art nouveau style tiles are the perfect choice and pick up the gorgeous green from the window frames and the soft pinks of the various flowering plants.

However, Colin Lincoln-Evans, Buyer at Tile Mountain says, ‘Conservatory floors are subjected to a lot of traffic, especially if they back onto a garden area as they’re used as an entry and exit point (particularly during the summer months when there’s all that alfresco entertaining to be done!).’

‘Taking this into consideration, it’s wise to opt for hardwearing porcelain tiles that will stand up to wear and tear.’

4. Inject interest with marble tiling

In a relatively simple conservatory, make the floor the feature by opting for marble tiling with a vibrant fleck, like these elegant floor tiles with defined gold and grey veining. Plus, polished marble flooring is easy to clean after a slap-up meal around this conservatory’s long table.

5. Strip back original flooring

If you’re working with a period property and there’s a orangery already in situ, you could keep the character by stripping back the original flooring. Keep in mind, though that a wood flooring idea like this could mark easily with spillages so consider protecting the floor to avoid unsightly blemishes.

6. Choose limewashed timber flooring

Keep your conservatory light and bright, flooring included by choosing lime-washed wood flooring, which adds a beachy, rustic vibe to any space. Pair with Scandi-inspired conservatory furniture ideas and a large plush rug.

7. Create a tile border

Why not define your space with a tile border by mixing floor tiles that work together, either with similar hues or pattern style, like these gorgeous Edwardian style floor tiles? With a decorative border, they’ll look perfect paired with a vintage rocking chair, large palm trees and plenty of rattan.

8. Reclaim old floorboards

If you’re looking for a winning period property orangery idea, go vintage with your flooring choice as well as your furniture. For example, whether they’re reclaimed or uncovered by existing flooring, original floor boards will look right at home paired with plenty of wicker furniture, antique home accessories and lush greenery.

9. Make space with slim wood floorboards

If you’re in need of small conservatory ideas, this one should give you inspiration. Create the illusion of space with sleek, pale narrow wood floor panels, paired with light and bright paintwork, linen upholstered furniture and vintage features.

And if you want to create a modern country look in a lean-to conservatory, go for dark-grey slate flooring against white walls and accessorise with light-grey seating and furniture to balance out the contrast of light and dark.

10. Lay terracotta tiles

As a perfect choice for indoor and outdoor tiles for an outdoor living room idea, terracotta tiling is extremely popular for well-trod areas, due to their sleek look and hard wearing nature.

The beautiful colour provides a stunning base for a conservatory space, and can be easily coordinated into your garden space by using them indoors and out.

11. Add a colourful rug

If you’re looking to zhuzh up a conservatory that lacks personality, give it an instant boost with a quirky rug.

Consider laying down smart, wood panels to keep your conservatory light and bright and introduce sleek modern furniture in neutral tones, layering on colourful accessories to liven up your decorating scheme. Team with bright pops of colour in the form of soft furnishings and statement furniture.

What is the best flooring for a hot conservatory?

Heat regulation is an important concern in any conservatory. And some types of flooring will be warmer or cooler than others and only a few are compatible for use with underfloor heating.

Natural wood floors are susceptible to temperature changes, expanding and contracting as your conservatory heats up and cools down throughout the day.

If you want a wood floor but you have a south-facing sun trap (or one that isn’t heat-regulated), you could always opt for laminate flooring, which will give you the same feel and look as wood floors but they aren’t vulnerable to changing temperatures and are less likely to fade under intense sun exposure.

Stone or ceramic tiles are a popular option for hot conservatories but they’re often be pricier than, for example, luxury vinyl tiles. They can also be very cold underfoot, especially if you want to use your conservatory in winter.

Is vinyl flooring OK for conservatories?

It’s worth noting that laying non-scratch tiles or good-quality laminated and vinyl floorings are ideal options. Whereas carpets and solid wood panels can easily mark up and stain.

It’s a great option because it has a strong resistance against both temperature and moisture, so expansion is minimal. Plus, it won’t lift and warp like real wood flooring can.

David Snazel, Buyer, Hard Flooring for Carpetright explains, ‘When it comes to choosing flooring for your dining room, there are three main things to consider: style and design, durability and ease of cleaning.’

‘Dining rooms usually see a lot of traffic, so it’s best to opt for high quality, durable flooring that is low maintenance and will stand the test of time. It is likely there will be spills and splashes from food and drinks so choosing a material that is easy to clean is essential, particularly when entertaining. Darker designs and styles will be a little more forgiving to everyday marks.’

‘Luxury Vinyl is an elegant choice that effectively emulates more expensive design styles, whilst being incredibly practical and durable. Luxury Vinyl is not only highly water resistant, low maintenance and easy to look after. It’s also compatible with underfloor heating so makes an incredibly practical and stylish choice for dining rooms.’

‘Alternatively, Vinyl flooring is an inexpensive and practical choice. There is a huge variety of styles and colours. And being easy to fit, highly durable, slip-resistant and moisture-proof it is ideal for busy households with young children.’