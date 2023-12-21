Swift Direct Blinds discount codes for December 2023

FAQs

Does Swift Direct Blinds have free delivery? Begin shopping at Swift Direct Blinds and get free delivery when you spend £179 or more. Standard delivery costs £7.99 for orders less than this. If needed, you can also choose next-day delivery for £14.99. Be sure to check our page for a Swift Direct Blinds shipping promo code.

Can I get NHS discount at Swift Direct Blinds? Yes. NHS staff and healthcare professionals can get 10% off at Swift Direct Blinds. To access this discount, you will need a valid NHS identification account on a third-party website.

What happens with installation at Swift Direct Blinds? You will need to install the blinds yourself and all products arrive with installation instructions. It is advised to not make any fittings until the blinds have arrived to confirm the product’s suitability.

Does Swift Direct Blinds have a warranty? All blinds have a 12 month warranty at Swift Direct Blinds. For the majority of blinds, this is also covered by a 5 year warranty. To check your product’s warranty, be sure to read the terms and conditions.

What is the returns policy at Swift Direct Blinds? Returns for any faulty goods from Swift Direct Blinds can be made within 30 days for a complete refund. Non-faulty products cannot be returned, unless they fall within a separate warranty. For the full list of exclusions, we’d recommend checking the Terms and Conditions page.

Hints and tips

While Swift Direct Blinds discount codes are a smart way to save on your purchase, these are some other helpful ways to save:

Newsletter discounts: Sign up for the Swift Direct Blinds newsletter to get 10% off on your first purchase. You’ll also be kept updated on the latest sales and new products from Swift Direct Blinds. You can sign up by going to the Swift Direct Blinds newsletter and typing your email address into the email sign-up box.

Enjoy free samples: Tired of choosing from so many blinds? You can order free samples from Swift Direct Blinds and save yourself a lot of time. To order your free samples, click ‘Get free sample’ from the product page of your choice. You will then need to continue to the sample checkout. Most samples will be sent out the same working day or by first-class post.

Shop the sales: Swift Direct Blinds has an ‘Offers’ page where you can shop for the latest sales. Our savings experts have previously noted up to 25% off during seasonal sales, such as the Winter Sale. Swift Direct Blinds usually has sales for key shopping dates such as Black Friday.

Refer a friend: Do you know somebody looking for blinds or upgrading their home? You can refer a friend to Swift Direct Blinds and get a £10 voucher in return. Swift Direct Blinds will send your voucher once your friend has completed their first purchases using your unique referral link. To access your referral link, go to the ‘refer a friend’ page on their website.

How to use a Swift Direct Blinds discount code

Choose the discount code on this page best suited to your purchase. Click 'Get Discount' to see your code. Go to the Swift Direct Blinds website and start shopping. At the checkout, type or paste your Swift Direct Blinds discount code into the discount code box. Click 'Apply' and your discount should be applied.

