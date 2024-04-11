WestPoint Home discounts for April 2024

FAQs

Can I claim WestPoint Home free shipping? All mainland UK orders are eligible for free shipping when you spend over £50. Orders under this threshold will incur a cost of £3.95 for the standard delivery option.

Is there a WestPoint Home discount for first orders? You can find the best verified WestPoint Home discount codes and deals on this page. While there aren’t codes specifically for first orders, you can still save on your next order.

When is the best time for WestPoint Home sales? Shop one of the many sales at WestPoint Home throughout the year on its dedicated sales page. The best way to keep up with their next sale is by regularly checking this page and the WestPoint Home website.

Is there a WestPoint Home outlet? The WestPoint Home sales section has a wide variety of products with discounts of up to 70%. You can find these deals by clicking the ‘Sale’ tab in the navigation bar at the top of the page.

What is the WestPoint Home return policy? If you would like to return your order, you have up to 14 days from the date of receipt to send your order back. All returned items must be unused and in the original packaging. Returns via the DPD are free.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Benefits: Get the most out of what WestPoint Home has to offer when you sign up for the official brand newsletter. Once you’ve done this, you will be the first to hear about exclusive discounts, offers, and their latest products.

Sale Savings: Spend less on your next purchase by utilizing the great deals available in the WestPoint Home Sale section. There, you can find discounts of up to 75% off baby bedding, towels, duvets, and home products helping you to save on your favourite linen and soft furnishings today.

Earn free shipping: When you spend over £50, your order will be eligible for their free standard delivery option meaning you can enjoy your newest purchase without any extra fees. If you don't reach this total, standard delivery is only £3.95.

Free returns: Returns can be made for free via the DPD to WestPoint Home within 14 days of your receipt. Your items should be returned in their original condition with any tags still attached.

How to use your WestPoint Home discount

Check out our available WestPoint Home discounts and find one that will fit your shopping needs. Once you’ve found it, click the ‘Get Code’ button to copy your code and open the WestPoint Home website in a new tab. Add your favourite products to the shopping cart. When you’re done, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the cart icon at the top of the page and then selecting the ‘Checkout’ button. Your order total will be displayed and clicking the ‘checkout’ button will produce a ‘Discount Code’ box where you can enter your chosen WestPoint Home coupon. Click the ‘Apply’ button to secure your latest savings and complete your purchase.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an Offers team that sources codes and deals from affiliate networks and from researching the web. The codes are tested to see if they work and then added to the retailer pages, alongside sales, multi-buy deals, friend referral discounts and newsletter sign-up deals. The codes and offers are checked regularly to ensure they’re still live and working, and new deals are added multiple times a week, keeping the offer list fresh.

Alongside this, we have a Commercial team that works with the brands to secure exclusive discount codes. An exclusive code is an offer agreed upon by the brand that is the best in the market, it’s normally a limited-time-only offer so it’s worth snapping up when you see it.

We also have a Copywriting team who update the FAQs, Hints & Tips and Buyers Guides sections with additional information on how you can save money at each retailer, alongside answering other queries you may have.

What if my voucher code doesn’t work?

Although we have eyes on the pages checking the codes and offers are working, sometimes they expire early or the details change suddenly. If you do find a code that doesn’t work or an offer has expired, please feel free to get in contact and let us know at vouchers.idealhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

When you click one of our offer links, a unique identifier is added that lets the retailer know that you’ve come from our Ideal Home discount code page. If you then buy something, we get a commission from the purchase. A commission is a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent on your item(s).