We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are you brave enough to venture to the dark side with a black feature wall? This brilliant living room makeover, shared by Clare Jordan, shows how sophisticated and powerful this brooding paint shade can be.

The homeowner from Liverpool, decided to take a risk and replace a busy patterned wallpaper with a splash of matt black paint to give her living room a new lease of life. It makes a statement in a totally different way from that of the decorative wallpaper.

More to inspire: Living room colour schemes brimming with character and style

And it’s paid off handsomely, because the black feature wall gives her living room a new wow factor…

Living room makeover

Dark paint colours are hugely on-trend, thanks to those brave enough to go for the strong shades – sharing them on social media. Proof that it inspires Clare tells Latest Deals, ‘After following lots of home decor pages on Instagram, I decided to take the plunge’.

‘I always liked plain but bold decor and colours and I’ve always had wallpaper in the past. So at 6am one day, I stripped the old wallpaper and went in with the black.’

Luckily Clare was over the moon with the end result, and it’s easy to see why…

Newly painted black feature wall

‘Now it’s done I totally love it. I can’t believe the difference a simple black wall makes and it now makes my room look much bigger.’

There’s often a misconception that dark hues can make a living space feel smaller, but this is not always the case. In Clare’s living room the patterned wallpaper actually had more of an overpowering sense, in fact making the room feel smaller than the black painted wall.

To achieve the look Clare opted for the shade in a matte base, to avoid a shiny or glossy look.

Video Of The Week

Clare remarks, ‘I wasn’t that nervous as I knew I wanted a dark bold look for sure, and if I wasn’t happy with it, I was going to put a dark green over it for another look.’ We love a DIY fan with a plan.

Would you be brave enough to go with a black feature wall?