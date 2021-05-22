How to make a DIY bargello wall hanging – this on-trend wool tapestry is so simple

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Embrace a moment of mindfulness and learn how to make a DIY bargello wall hanging. The ’70s craft is making a comeback, proving needlework is not just for nannas!

Named after 17th century chairs discovered at the Bargello palace in Florence, bargello designs are made up of vertical stitches that form stunning geometric patterns.

Nerissa Pratt teamed up with Hobbycraft to create this popping bargello wall hanging – one of our favourite DIY and decorating projects of the moment. You’ll most likely have all you need to start tucked away in your craft stash, so why not give it a go? You can use any colours of yarn to suit your scheme.

How to make a DIY bargello wall hanging – what you’ll need

White tapestry canvas

Tapestry needles

DK yarn in pink, orange, beige, light grey and white

Ruler

Sharp scissors

Wooden dowel

Felt

Macrame cord

Too many component parts? Try are alternative DIY wall hanging step by step, which requires just a ball of yarn.

How to make a DIY bargello wall hanging – step by step

1. Cut your canvas to size

Measure and cut your canvas to size, leaving at least a 1.5cm seam allowance all round to allow for fraying. Our wall hanging is 19 x 27cm, including a 2cm seam allowance.

Buy now: Zweigart white tapestry canvas 10 count, £8.50, Hobbycraft

2. Prepare the canvas

Place low-tack masking tape along the seam allowances to protect the edges. This also creates a border for you to stitch up to.

If your tape is wider than the seam allowance, fold it under and stick to the wrong side so your canvas is sandwiched between the tape.

Not so good at sewing? Learn how to make home office organisation with fabric without making a single stitch.

3. Start stitching

Using a tapestry needle and yarn, begin following the pattern template. Start in the bottom left-hand corner of the canvas. Work each colour of the pattern, stepping up the canvas from left to right. Repeat the design until your canvas is filled.

Buy now: Hemline tapestry needles size 18, £1.75, Hobbycraft

Buy now: Rico Berry Ricorumi DK yarn 25g, £1, Hobbycraft

4. Construct the wall hanging

Fold over the taped edges to the back as close to the stitching as possible. Use your fingers to gently score and keep it in place, creating a crisp edge.

5. Stick down the edges

Open out the folded edges and stick double-sided tape to the sides and top edge. Peel off the backing and fold the edges back. Press in place, starting with the sides first, followed by the top edge.

You don’t need to do this on the bottom edge as this is where the fringing will go.

6. Cut the fringing

Cut two 30cm lengths of yarn. Thread your needle with both at the same time. You can make your fringe longer or shorter depending on your design.

7. Add the fringe

Starting at the front of the canvas, push the threaded needle halfway through the first hole. Come back up in the square to the right, so the yarn is evenly distributed on both sides.

Repeat until the bottom edge is filled with fringe.

8. Trim the fringe

Once the canvas is filled, trim the fringe to the same length using a ruler and sharp pair of scissors.

9. Add the dowel

Thread a needle with a length of yarn and tie a knot in the end. Starting on the far left, come up through the very first square and loop the thread around the dowel. Come back through the canvas below. Repeat at 1cm intervals to secure the dowel in place.

When you reach the end of the canvas, tie a knot in the yarn and thread loosely under the stitches.

10. Make the backing

Video Of The Week

Place a strip of double-sided tape along all four sides at the back of the canvas. Remove the backing. Cut a piece of felt to the same size as the canvas and press in place.

11. Hang it up

Knot a length of macrame cord around both ends of the wooden dowel. Hang up your project and admire your homemade wall display idea.

You can use this pattern to make more bargello designs. Why not try a cushion next?