We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Check out this easy guide on how to paint artificial plants and take your ‘jungalow’ scheme to the next level.

This DIY and decorating project from Rust-Oleum shows you how to use spray paint to add cute and colourful polka dots to an artificial potted palm. You can use any colours and patterns you like to make your botanicals unique. Give it a try!

How to paint artificial plants

Give your old artificial plants a splash of colour for an imaginative house plant idea.

What you’ll need

Rust-Oleum Surface Primer (400ml)

Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch spray paint (400ml)

Painter’s Touch craft pots (20ml)

Paint brushes

Faux palm

1. Prime your artificial plant

Start by cleaning your artificial palm with a damp cloth to make sure it’s free from dust and dirt.

Place your plant in a well-ventilated area, on top of a dust sheet or old newspaper. It’s best to spray outdoors if possible. Spray paint the leaves with a fine layer of surface primer to help the paint bond to the plastic. Allow to fully dry.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Surface Primer in white, £12.50 for 400ml, B&Q

2. Paint your palm leaves

Spray the entire plant with your chosen colour. Hold the can approximately 30cm from the surface and spray in steady back and forth motions. Leave to dry before applying a second coat if needed.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch Paprika spray paint, £12.50 for 400ml, B&Q

TIP: For best results, keep the can in motion and at he same distance from the surface.

3. Paint on your pattern

Use a contrasting shade of craft paint to add your chosen pattern to the leaves of the palm. Large polka dots work really well.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch white matt multi-surface paint, £3.50 for 20ml, B&Q

Video Of The Week

Try mixing up the sizes of your polka dots and don’t be afraid to paint across the gaps in the leaves.

TIP: Use a small artist’s brush for ultimate control and accuracy.

Once fully dry, display your show-stopping palm in a complementing pot.

Why not try out different colour combinations to suit your scheme? Go bright for a maximalist look or incorporate metallics for a glam feel.