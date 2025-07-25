8 things you should never paint in your home – keep your paintbrush away from these items to avoid regret

Paint is an essential tool in interior design, allowing you to refresh your home without breaking the bank. While walls, furniture and floors are all fair game, there are some things that you should not attempt to paint on a DIY basis and some things that should not be painted at all.

There are plenty of paint ideas that will help to elevate your interiors, and with the right paint, most items can be refreshed with a coat of colour. For example, there are leather and fabric paints that can breathe new life into upholstery – something that isn't possible with typical Eggshell or Acrylics.

However, design experts agree that these are the things you should never paint in your home. This is typically either because they could damage your health or the item, or because the outcome is not worth the effort.

1. Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Trends for colour drenching might lead you to think about painting smoke or carbon monoxide detectors in the same shade to prevent them from standing out on ceilings. However, smoke or carbon monoxide detectors are top of the list of things you should never paint in your home. In fact, many smoke or carbon monoxide detectors have written warnings saying not to paint them.

Aside from invalidating its warranty, painting a smoke or carbon monoxide detector can prevent it from working altogether – and you might not even know it's broken – so it's definitely not worth the risk.

Instead of painting smoke or carbon monoxide detectors, look for more decorative designs, like these Jalo smoke alarms available at Amazon. Their minimalist designs are available in a range of fabric finishes, including teal, orange, black and white, or a bright chrome finish.

Alternatively, for a more maximalist look, its Lento design, also available on Amazon, has been created to resemble a moth with colourful marble detailing. Available in five colours, including an eye-catching pink and more subtle white, it makes a functional and essential piece of technology into a work of art.

2. Electrical items

While Instagram and TikTok might tell you that painting kitchen appliances is a good idea, in a lot of cases, kitchen appliances are some of the things you should never paint in your home. This is especially true of appliances that get a lot of use or heat up when used or come into direct contact with food.

‘If you’re considering spray-painting appliances, you need to be aware that this will void any warranties or insurance coverage you have for these items. That’s why expensive appliances such as range cookers are best re-enamelled or powder-coated by an experienced or approved company,’ advises Pat Gilham, painting and decorating expert at Myjobquote.co.uk .

For cheaper items, spray painting kitchen appliances can be an option, but items with heating elements and vents can prove problematic – especially if the paint can't withstand heat.

Most paint is not food safe, so, for health reasons, you should not paint anything that comes into direct contact with food.

This means that pans, utensils, cookware, serveware and highchair trays are all included in things you should never paint in your home. These items will need to be washed frequently, which increases the likelihood of flaking and unwanted ingestion.

Typically, these items aren't expensive, and the cost of updating them in a new pattern of colour scheme can be as cost-effective as purchasing the paint to refresh them. You could even see it as an opportunity to upgrade to the best saucepans and best non-stick frying pans .

For the same reason, you should never paint kitchen worktops. The paint surface won't be able to be cleaned to the same standard as unpainted worktops and risks contaminating your food.

4. Heirlooms and antiques

Never paint anything that is of value – whether that is monetary or sentimental.

'I wouldn’t recommend painting anything that might be an antique, especially pieces with sentimental value. Painting an antique can decrease its value and upset family members. I wouldn’t paint over any original folk art, even if it’s faded or wallpaper,' advises paint expert Annie Sloan.

For antiques, their charm lies in their worn patina. Painting over these worn-finish ruins their character and personality – often irreparably.

Instead, try to consider other ways you can incorporate the piece – as it is – into your home – perhaps a new location will give it a new lease of life. Alternatively, you could look into professional restoration services – being sure to check the company's credentials and ask for examples or previous work before letting them loose on your precious heirloom or antique.

5. Wood burner stove

You should never attempt to paint a wood-burning, multi-fuel or bioethanol stove without thorough research.

'When ordering your stove, the manufacturer will usually include a pot of paint which can be used to paint your stove should you need to touch it up at a later date from potential wear and tear,' explains Jon Butterworth, director at Arada. Never use standard paint to repaint a stove or heater. 'Regular paint from other paint suppliers is not made with the same properties and therefore should never be used to paint your stove,' adds Jon. 'Stove-specific paint is the only paint to use on your stove as it is made to withstand the high temperatures from the stove body.'

However, even knowing that you can paint a wood-burning stove doesn't mean that you should. It is a very involved and messy process – so it's best left to professionals. The colour options can also be quite limited when it comes to DIY painting options, while there will be more shades available as part of a professional service.

'If you’re interested in a colourful stove for your living room, ensure you plan your colour palette to include the stove in the early stages of the design process,' advises Jon. Alternatively, opt for a more neutral stove and add the wow-factor with tile surrounds and feature wallpaper, which are easier to change when desired.

6. Bathroom tiles

There are many guides online for painting over tiles; however, most experts agree that it rarely yields the long-term results that homeowners want when it comes to bathroom tile ideas .

'While painting over existing bathroom tiles may seem like a good idea, the moisture levels and durability can make this a regretful design choice over time. Although it’s cost-effective to add colour to a bathroom on a budget and instantly offers a refreshed look, painting over bathroom tiles has led to some people on TikTok wishing they’d never bothered,' explains Liam Cleverdon, the Flooring Expert at Flooring King .

'Painted bath or shower tiles around could be prone to peeling or chipping, and they may also require regular maintenance, touching up paint as moisture affects the look. With the regular need for upkeep and potential for mould, it’s not a design choice I can fully get on board with.'

Instead, retiling will be a more effective method in the long run, or consider updating other elements of the room, like painting walls, installing new bathroom window dressings to give your space a new lease of life.

8. Patio paving slabs

Technically, you can paint paving slabs, but it takes a long time to do so, and the finish won't last for long. With the British weather, you'll likely have to repaint your patio every year to keep your patio looking expensive.

While repainting a patio is a good budget patio idea, it is quite labour-intensive and depending on how many years you keep up repainting, it may be more cost-effective to replace the tiles in the long run.

Instead, it may be more worthwhile to clean patio pavers using a pressure washer and elevating the space with a large outdoor rug like this Enyhom design from Amazon, which measures 180x270cm.

Next time you're itching for a DIY project just be careful to avoid painting something you might come to regret in the not too distant future.