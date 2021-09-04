We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to upcycle a chest of drawers to create a statement piece of furniture using different textured paints. Experimenting with matt and satin finishes will really make your design really pop – so what are you waiting for?

If you’ve not already got a piece of furniture for this upcycled furniture idea, why not head to your local charity shop or look online for a preloved item looking for some TLC?

How to upcycle a chest of drawers – what you’ll need

Before you tackle the project, make sure you’ve got everything on our shopping list…

Chalky Finish Furniture Paint

Satin Furniture Paint

Foam rollers

Paint brush

Pencil

Paper

Stencil sheet

Craft knife

Cutting matt

Sugar soap and cloth for cleaning

How to upcycle a chest of drawers – step by step

1. Find a chest of drawers to upcycle

We’re going to give this shabby old chest of drawers a new lease of life with chalky and satin furniture paint and a jazzy geometric design. You may already have a project to work on. If not, check out your local car boot, charity furniture shop, or Facebook Marketplace.

We’re going to apply a geometric pattern, but if you fancy something wilder, learn how to paint a chest of drawers with a leopard print design.

2. Prepare your furniture

If you’re using Rust-Oleum Furniture Paint, you probably won’t need to sand your furniture as the paint is specially designed to key to the surface. However, it can be a good idea to give pre-painted or varnished wood a gentle rub over with sand paper. This will provide a key for the paint to adhere to.

Next, thoroughly clean your furniture with a damp cloth. Use sugar soap to remove any dust or grease on the surface.

Top tip: If you’re planning to remove and relocate the drawer handles, fill the holes with wood filler and sand them smooth before painting.

3. Start painting the chest of drawers

Use satin finish furniture paint and a small foam roller to paint each section of the drawers. Leave to dry fully. Apply a second coat if required.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Satin Furniture Paint in Slate, £15 for 750ml, B&Q

4. Create your stencil

It’s time to create your stencil! Draw it out first using a pencil, ruler and stencil sheet. We’ve used triangles for a geometric repeat. Cut it out using a craft knife and cutting matt.

Buy now: Sew Easy plain plastic template, £3.25, Hobbycraft

5. Stencil on your design

Use your stencil and chalky furniture paint to add your design to the drawer fronts. Use a stencil brush to fill in the shape using stippling motions. Move the stencil and repeat, making sure you don’t smudge the previous design. Allow to dry fully.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Furniture Paint in China Rose, £15 for 750ml, Homebase

6. Add new drawer handles

Video Of The Week

If desired, protect your painted furniture with a layer of varnish or lacquer to make it more resistant to knocks and scratches.

Finish your new statement chest with some modern drawer handles. Screw them in place securely to complete this pretty DIY and decorating project.

Stand back and admire your newly upcycled chest of drawers. Style with a lush potted plant for a splash of greenery.