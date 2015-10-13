Inside the central London mansion home to ‘Britain’s brightest business minds'

The Apprentice is back on our screens with a new batch of business men and woman hoping to get Lord Sugar (previously ‘Sur Alan’) to invest in them and their business idea.

The process is notoriously tough going, but luckily the 18 candidates have a pretty swanky home to rest up and lick their wounds after each round of firing – courtesy of Lord Sugar.

This year the finalists have been staying in a sprawling six-bedroom mansion in the heart of London’s Holborn – and we have all the photos to swoon over.

Property site Zoopla estimates that the six bed

(and five en-suite) terrace house has a sale value of £7,627,000. Located on John Street (with a WC1 postcode, no less), the pad has a roof terrace, built-in state-of-the-art sound system and even staff quarters.

When the property was listed on Zoopla last October, it had a rental value of £17,117 per month.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Zoopla has a long history of revealing each year’s location house, and explained on its blog how a few factors gave the game away this year:

“A production company believed to be filming the new series of The Apprentice started an

eight-week shoot on John Street. When we checked it out, we found

residents’ parking permits were reportedly suspended outside numbers 34

to 36 to allow access to filming. And today we spotted a tell-tale clip

of the interior of a home we recognised from our research…”

While we were blown away by the house, it’s not the first time we’ve peeked inside. Back in February our print brand LivingEtc showcased the home with a photoshoot inside the Grade II listed Georgian home.

You can see more photos of the home on our sister site TheROOMedit, where you can be inspired and shop the look.

So, prepare yourselves for one seriously impressive house tour…

