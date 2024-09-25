Can you put lino over tiles? You can, but experts urge you to proceed with caution if you want a flawless finish
It’s not a simple answer
Ugly bathroom tiles getting you down? Looking to switch up the look of your kitchen? The idea of ripping up these tiles and starting from scratch can be daunting, so you might wonder: Can you put lino over tiles?
Yes, if your flooring ideas need an upgrade but you can only afford to renovate on a budget, covering your tiled floor rather than replacing your tiled floor sounds like a quick and affordable fix. And as lino is famous for its durability, low-maintenance care requirements, and for offering a wide range of colours, patterns, and styles, we can understand why you’d lean towards lino.
But can you put lino over tiles? Luxury interior design expert Tommy Kebbson, says, ‘Linoleum is a cost-effective way for many homeowners to renovate their space in a way that feels less permanent than having to remove and change tiles as it can be installed over most flooring.’ However, there are several things you need to check before you can put lino over tiles.
1. Check the quality and moisture level of your subfloor
If you’re looking to refresh your flooring, you also need to think about your subfloor. Essentially, the subfloor is the base layer of material installed beneath a new floor to support the decorative finish. Generally, this is concrete or plywood, but it all depends on the age of your house.
And while you can technically put lino over tiles, this is completely dependent on your subfloor and could require a bigger job if the quality and moisture level of your subfloor are poor.
Tim Warren, a DIY expert from Adkwik, says, ‘For example, certain kinds of tiles may be laid on bare earth or ash if they were designed to be breathable, and placing lino on top of this can lead to damp issues. If this is the case in your home, you should remove the tiles and dig out the floor so that you can install insulation, damp-proof membranes and concrete.’
Unfortunately, it can be hard to determine the quality of your subfloor without ripping up a tile and seeing for yourself, but you can check the moisture level easily.
Paul Hambidge, Managing Director at Factory Direct Flooring, says, ‘A good way to check your floor's moisture level is with a moisture meter, and you're looking for less than 75% humidity.’
This moisture meter will help you determine the moisture levels of your subfloor, so you can decide whether it's worth putting lino over tiles.
2. Understand the age and quality of your tiles
Typically, people choose tiles to bring their bathroom floor tile ideas or kitchen floor tile ideas to life as they’re a hard-wearing option for high-traffic home areas. But while tiles can handle spills and general wear and tear, they’re not invincible - especially the older they get.
Because of this, you need to consider the age and quality of your tiles before covering your tiles with lino. To get a flawless finish, you need to work with a flush, smooth surface, and this may not be possible if the tiles are old and damaged.
Tim says, ‘Before laying lino over tiles, you should ensure that the tiles are level and free of any imperfections that could cause issues or be visible through the lino.’
Cleaning your tiles may be enough to prepare them for lino, but if you have dents or cracks, it’s worth levelling them out with a self-levelling compound instead. This will fill in those imperfections and give you a level surface to work with.
This self-levelling compound can be added to the top of your tiles before adding the lino, and it should hide any imperfections.
3. Check for grout lines in your tiles
If you’re looking to put lino over tiles, that’s probably because you no longer like the look of your tiles. However, you need to consider the grout lines in these tiles - as they can ruin the look of your new lino in an instant.
Even if the lino doesn’t look like tiles (for example, maybe you’ve chosen a faux wood effect), you’ll still be able to see the indentation of the grout lines beneath the surface, which is probably not what you want. Unless you’ve chosen lino floor tile stickers, of course.
Paul echoes this, explaining, ‘If you're laying vinyl or lino on top of ceramic tiles, then you need to think about the shape and edge of the tile. Otherwise, over time, your lino on top will 'sink' down below the bevel where the grout is and would show through.’
Of course, that doesn’t mean that you can’t lay vinyl over tiles with grout lines. You may just need to skim over with a levelling compound, as previously mentioned, or opt for a thicker lino option.
Paul says, ‘Felt-backed vinyl is a good option for tiles like this because the extra thickness and felt layer makes it less noticeable.’
This lino has a foam backing to hide the grout lines in your tiles, and can be cut to size for the floor you're looking to transform.
4. Understand the texture of your tiles
If you’ve ever tried to paint or stick something to a glossy surface, you’ll know just how difficult it can be. Everything slips and slides, and it never really lasts very long. So, if you’re looking to put lino over glossy tiles, you’ll have to consider this before getting started.
Tim says, ‘Lino will need to be able to adhere to the surface it is placed upon, and tiles that are glossy or textured can affect adhesion or require additional products to ensure the floor is stuck down properly.’
Because of this, you may have to start off by adding a levelling compound or play around with different adhesives to find one that works. You might even have to use multiple different products to get it to stick properly.
When doing this, Tommy advises, ‘For linoleum, it’s important to glue it down to the floor, so spread your adhesive onto the floor and slowly stick the linoleum down onto the surface as evenly as possible. I recommend not walking on the surface for at least 24 hours.’
Ideal for lino, simply spray this adhesive onto the lino or the tiles and stick the new flooring on top of the old tiles.
FAQs
Do you need underlay for lino on tiles?
No, you shouldn’t need underlay if you put lino over tiles. You typically only need underlay if you are laying floor for the first time. As you already have a base layer of tiles, you shouldn’t need it.
However, you can choose to install underlay or use a levelling compound on top of the tiles to provide a solid base for your new lino flooring. You should only need to do this if there’s something wrong with the tiles or if you want to ensure the grout lines aren’t on show.
What flooring can you put over tiles?
You can put many types of flooring over tiles, including lino, vinyl, and engineered wood flooring. With all of these options, though, your tiled flooring needs to be in relatively good condition - or easily mended.
That’s because any new flooring needs a stable and solid base, and installing new floor over poor-quality tiles could result in a poor finish.
So, there you have it. You can put lino over tiles - as long as you know what you’re doing, first.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
A new-build house with harbour views is this couple's happy place
It took three viewings before they realised the site's potential
By Janet McMeekin
-
5 of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots – plant these for beautiful spring displays
Here are our favourites
By Sophie King
-
How often should you descale a kettle? Its a lot more often than you might think according to the experts
Get your kettle in tip top condition - your brews will thank you for it
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to clean a paint roller - remove water and oil-based paints with this expert guide
Cleaning a paint roller can be tricky... but it doesn't have to be
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Why is my paint bubbling while painting? Explains explain this bizarre phenomenon and how to fix it
It’s a common paint problem, but it could be a sign of something more sinister
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Benjamin Moore is giving renters a free tin of white paint with their purchase so you can easily reset your walls when moving out
But be quick – the paint brand’s renter-friendly initiative is running only throughout the month of August!
By Sara Hesikova
-
Everything you need to know about painting over new plaster - including how long to wait before painting
No, you can’t paint straight onto new plaster…
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Can you paint pebbledash? Yes, but only if you follow these expert-approved tips
Painting pebbledash is tricky, but you can still paint it if you know how
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to bleed a radiator - the simple task to do now to make your heating run more efficiently this winter
Keep your house warm and your energy bills down this winter by bleeding your radiators
By Tamara Kelly
-
Aldi has launched a range with interior design guru Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen
The collaboration we never knew we needed
By Rebecca Knight
-
Tool Kit Essentials - Our Pick of the Best
Looking to tackle DIY projects this weekend? Whether you're planning to decorate, upcycle or do odd jobs, we’ve picked a selection of essentials that every tool kit needs.
By Tamara Kelly