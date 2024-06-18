Do floor tile stickers work? Experts reveal if this renter-friendly solution for the kitchen and bathroom is worth the investment

If you’ve recently been looking for temporary flooring solutions that are also budget-friendly, then you’ve probably come across floor tile solutions. But as great as they sound, you might be wondering - do floor stickers work and are they worth the investment?

Even though the investment is not particularly large, nobody wants to waste money on something that’s not worth it, especially when working on a tight budget. And that’s exactly why we’ve asked our experts to give us their take on this kitchen and bathroom tile idea.

Floor tile stickers are especially popular among renters as it’s a short-term fix for covering any ugly or bland surfaces in a home that’s temporary and therefore you can’t make any permanent changes to – similar to the current kitchen trend of covering cabinets with a vinyl wrap. So we’re crossing our fingers that the pros give this budget kitchen idea the green light so that we can get floor covering in our rental homes, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Jones)

Do floor tile stickers work?

‘I'd say that floor tile stickers can be an effective solution, specifically for rental situations, but that'll also depend on how good quality they are,’ points out Ilia Nache, handyperson at Fantastic Handyman.

Alex Woods, bathroom expert at Victorian Plumbing, explains: ‘Self-adhesive tile stickers are typically made of vinyl and come in thin sheets that can be easily cut to size. Once cut to size, all you have to do is place them over your tile and smooth them down. Self-adhesive tiles are a great option for those in rental properties who are looking for an easily removable and budget-friendly option. The tiles can be added to areas of the kitchen and bathroom to give them a fresh new look without breaking the bank or any rental renovation rules in place at your property.’

But apart from the quality of the floor tile stickers, the success of this budget flooring option also depends on how frequented the area you’re covering with it is, as well as proper surface prep prior to installation.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

How long do floor tile stickers last?

How long your floor tile stickers will last again depends on their quality and the aforementioned factors.

‘On average, floor stickers should last between 5 and 25 years. However, this will also depend on the quality of their installation, the amount of foot traffic they receive, and the amount of water they are exposed to. Keep in mind that when you install peel-and-stick flooring in a rarely used space, you'll get a lot more use out of it than if you install it in a high-traffic area. Despite that, even in high-traffic areas, well-installed floor stickers that are good quality can last for years,’ says Ilia Nache at Fantastic Handyman.

Alex Woods from Victorian Plumbing adds one more factor, ‘Depending on where they are used, high-quality tile stickers can last for years. To get the most from an adhesive tile be sure to closely follow the instructions, including any prep work needed beforehand.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

How do you prep a floor for peel and stick tile?

As already discussed, the surface you’ll be applying this budget bathroom idea onto needs to be properly prepped. And while it doesn’t take a lot, it’s crucial to getting a good result.

‘The prep you do is vital to the staying power and finished look of the tile. The key to preparing your floor is ensuring it is thoroughly cleaned to remove any grease, grime, dirt, and dust on it and then leaving it to dry fully before applying the tile,’ advises Alex Woods from Victorian Plumbing.

When should you not use floor tile stickers?

While for the most part our experts are in agreement that floor tile stickers do work and are worth it, there are circumstances and situations for which they wouldn’t recommend using this kitchen flooring idea.

‘If you are looking for a long-term solution, floor sticker tiles may not be the best option. Although they can last for a number of years, they are a shorter-term fix than ceramic tiles which can both last longer and withstand the wear and tear of higher traffic areas,’ Alex says.

He adds, ‘I would advise against using self-adhesive tiles on floors with an uneven surface, as unlike ceramic tiles, the stickers will show the lumps and bumps of any flooring it is stuck to.’

FAQs

Can you put tile stickers over floor tiles?

Yes, you can install tile stickers over existing ceramic floor tiles.

‘They can be installed over existing tiles,’ says Ilia Nache, handyperson at Fantastic Handyman. ‘It's a cost-effective and rental-friendly way to freshen up a room without having to remove the old tiles or hire a professional to install new ones.’

He adds, ‘If there is a cracked tile, it'll be best to first fix the crack and then renew the grout.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Can you put peel-and-stick tile over laminate flooring?

Similarly to ceramic tiles, floor tile stickers can also be placed over the top of existing laminate flooring.

‘Floor stickers can be installed on laminate but only if it's in good condition and has no significant damage,’ says Ilia Nache, handyperson at Fantastic Handyman. ‘I wouldn't recommend installing them over uneven, damaged, or excessively moving laminate flooring.’

It’s easy to install and remove, it’s affordable, it’s renter-friendly and there’s lots of choice to pick from.