Is painting your floors ever a good idea? It can be, but only as long as you follow these expert recommendations

When something’s not looking up to scratch, whether that be walls or a piece of furniture, one of the first ideas we often have to give it a new lease of life is to cover it with a coat of paint – this includes wooden flooring. And while this tactic often does the job, floorboards are a special case that also comes with its own set of unique requirements – so is painting the floor ever a good idea?

In short, yes, it can be a good idea to paint floorboards. But there are several factors you should consider first before diving into this paint idea head first, as our flooring experts advise.

‘Painting floors can be a good idea for homeowners on a budget who are looking to incorporate a brand new look into their homes,’ says Liam Cleverdon, flooring expert at Flooring King. ‘It’s a quick and easy way to give a room a much-needed aesthetic refresh. However, I believe the drawbacks exceed the positives, and for that reason it’s not something I generally recommend.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

What are the cons of painting hardwood floors?

If your heart is set on painting your floors, it’s important to be aware of some of the drawbacks of this inexpensive bedroom flooring idea so that you can prepare yourself for them accordingly.

The first question you should ask yourself is – are you sure you want to do this? That’s because once you paint them, there is no going back. It’s pretty much impossible to go to that natural look of the wood once paint has touched the surface.

‘Painting floorboards shouldn’t be viewed as a temporary fix or trend-led decor update, as it’s very difficult to reverse,’ says Alex Heslop, trend expert at Flooring Superstore. ‘You could change a painted floor by re-painting it but it’s almost impossible to go back to the original wood grain after painting. Paint removal is possible, however very time consuming, particularly if the paint is oil based.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Massey)

The other downside of painted wooden floors is the inevitable wear and tear with chips and scuffs and the necessary regular maintenance that comes with it. ‘Due to paint chipping fairly easily, it can require frequent touch-ups, proving an annoyance long-term,’ Liam at Flooring King warns.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And lastly, painted floors are also a surprising feature that can devaluate your home if you were ever to sell it. ‘It can affect the value of properties, making them less attractive to buyers if natural flooring has been compromised,’ Liam says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

What to do when painting your floors

When it actually comes to the task at hand, there are certain things about the way you should paint the floorboards that the experts want you to remember.

Firstly, the room you choose to paint your floorboards in. Ideally, avoid making this your kitchen or bathroom flooring idea as the environment is not ideal for these high-moisture spaces.

‘For people considering painting floors, the bedroom and living room tend to be the most popular options. They are typically the rooms where people express themselves the most through design. However, I would advise against painting floors in both kitchens and bathrooms. This is because the moisture can pose potential issues, leading to discolouration, damage and costly replacement costs,’ Liam at Flooring King says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

It’s also important to opt for a paint that’s designed for wooden floors and will therefore be as long-lasting and hardwearing as possible, such as the Ronseal Diamond Hard Floor Paint available from Amazon.

‘To anyone with their heart set on painting their floors, I strongly advise them to test the paint out on a hidden area to see how it sets or reacts. It’s also important to leave enough time for the paint to dry, this can take 48 hours - but may take longer - so keep this in mind,’ Liam adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark O'Flaherty)

What experts recommend instead of painting your floors

If you’re in search of wood flooring ideas and ways to give them an update, flooring pros advise to opt for a stain like the Furniture Clinic Wood Floor Stain available from Amazon that enhances the material’s natural charm and beauty over covering it with paint.

‘It’s possible to update and improve the look of traditional hardwood flooring without reaching for the paint, by simply sanding and re-varnishing every couple of years,’ Alex at Flooring Superstore says.

Or, if you want to save yourself the work, opt for a beautiful rug instead, ‘We’d recommend alternative decor updates including refreshing wall paint and soft furnishings such as rugs and runners,’ Alex adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

When it comes to home improvements and easy DIY projects, they’re mostly fun and can be done with a light heart. But there are others that can have a lasting impact on your home and painting your hardwood floors is one of them. So before you pick up that paint brush and cover your floorboards with a lick of paint, make sure this is really what you want to do.