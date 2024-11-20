Inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas to transform your sleep space from the ground up

It's that time of year where we're all feeling the pinch and if you're also in the middle of a renovation or room update, let's face it, decorating costs can add up. So if you're looking for ways to finish a room make-over on a budget, these inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas should help you take your project over the line, without putting you in the red.

Whether you want some temporary bedroom flooring ideas if you're renting, or something classic and with longevity, getting your bedroom flooring right, without spending a fortune, can have some of us flummoxed. But flooring is often the last step of a decorating project, so you don't want to be left with an 'almost finished' room, if you think flooring will break the budget.

Searching for the best budget bedroom ideas often brings up bedroom paint ideas or bedroom lighting ideas, but if you're in need of inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas, the inspiration can be sparse. So we've put together this handy feature to highlight just how many options there are when it comes to choosing a flooring for your bedroom, and they won't break the bank.

1. Keep it classic with carpet

(Image credit: Tapi Carpets & Floors /@becshomestyle)

Probably the most common choice of bedroom flooring is carpet. And there are more reasons for this than just its aesthetics.

'Carpet is a popular choice for bedrooms because it has a high tog, meaning it does a great job of holding in heat,' explains Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors.

'A toasty, carpeted floor under foot is essential during those chilly winter nights – and feels warm under your feet on cold mornings too! Carpet is also favoured for quieter areas of the home like a bedroom, since it can wear quicker than some of the harder options like laminate and vinyl.'

If you're taking inspiration from plush hotel bedrooms, carpet might feel like the most luxurious choice, but it actually ranks high as an inexpensive bedroom flooring idea.

When choosing a carpet, especially if you're looking to keep costs down, it's all about what material to go for.

'The least expensive type of carpet is typically made from polypropylene, a synthetic fibre that is budget-friendly due to its lower production costs,' says Johanna. 'The material is known for being stain and moisture-resistant, though it may not be as durable as other materials like nylon. Another affordable option are loop pile (berber) carpets, especially when made from synthetic fibres, offering reasonable durability at a lower price point.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

'Carpets made from high-end materials such as wool carpet tend to be more expensive because they often require more intricate manufacturing, installation techniques and specialised skills,' explains Johanna. 'Choosing carpets with intricate patterns or custom designs, as well as those with high-density constructions or other features like stain resistant carpets, can also drive up the cost.'

However, it is worth noting, that although more costly, a wool carpet could be a better option if you're looking for flooring with longevity and one that is kinder to the planet.

Lisa Conway, Marketing Manager at Brintons explains, 'Wool is a fantastic sustainable choice for flooring. A wool carpet insulates your home, is easily recyclable and biodegradable. Thanks to wool’s hypoallergenic and antibacterial properties, using it on a bedroom floor helps to make the air we breathe as we sleep cleaner too.'

2. Look to laminate

(Image credit: Quick-Step)

If carpet isn't what your looking for as an option for inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas, then an alternative could be laminate.

'Laminate flooring including brands like Quick-step is an excellent inexpensive option for bedroom flooring because it provides the look of real wood at a fraction of the price,' advises Johanna.

'Made from high-density fibreboard with a printed surface that mimics hardwood or stone, laminate can give your bedroom a stylish, upgraded feel without the costs associated with authentic wood.'

'Additionally, laminate is durable and resistant to scratches and stains, making it a practical choice for bedrooms where durability is needed but heavy-duty flooring may not be necessary. With its wide range of styles, colours, and finishes, laminate allows for flexibility in design to match any bedroom decor.'

3. Veer towards vinyl

(Image credit: Future PLC)

For an even more purse-friendly option, look to vinyl as your chosen inexpensive bedroom flooring idea. Similar in looks to laminate, vinyl is actually much better at conducting heat, so if you're thinking about choosing underfloor heating, vinyl would support this well.

'Vinyl flooring is a great budget-friendly option for bedrooms, offering both affordability and versatility without compromising on style,' says Johanna.

'Compared to hardwood or even some laminate options, vinyl is significantly cheaper per square foot, making it ideal for those looking to update a bedroom on a limited budget. Available in a wide range of colours, patterns, and finishes, vinyl can replicate the look of wood, tile, or stone, giving you the aesthetic you want at a fraction of the price.'

4. Cheat for feet with rugs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

If you rent your home or don't want to commit to a flooring that you can't take with you when you move, then one of the best inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas has to be bedroom rugs ideas.

They are budget-friendly, come in a huge variety of shapes, sizes and colours and these days some options are also super easy to chuck in the washing machine, if your bedtime cup of cocoa gets accidentally knocked over. You can even layer them over each other to really bring some colour and pattern to your space.

Kirsty Barton, Brand Storytelling Manager at Alternative Flooring says, 'If committing to wall-to-wall carpet feels a little daunting, area rugs are a wonderful and flexible way to add warmth and personality. They're ideal for bedrooms, creating a relaxing space and enhancing the ambience of the room, all while covering fewer square metres.'

'To make starting the day a little easier, consider placing a soft rug underneath your bed, adding a touch of luxury each morning and a toasty treat for your feet.'

5. Plump for paint

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

If you're lucky enough to have wooden flooring that's in fairly good knick (or least a consistent type of wood!) then paint could be one of the ultimate inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas for you. Even a concrete floor can be painted and will look pretty smart too.

Emma Morton-Turner, Interior Stylist and founder of InsideStylists.com suggests, 'When it comes to creating a beautiful bedroom floor on a budget one of the least expensive ways to do that is with paint.'

'Start by removing all the current flooring. Take out any loose nails or carpet grippers and give the floor a good sand. You can hire a sander or put in a bit of elbow grease and do it by hand.'

'If you’re painting the floorboards all one colour it’s best to use a specialist floor paint as it won’t lift off easily. Rustoleum and Blackfriar both do specific floor paints. Farrow and Ball’s Modern Eggshell is great for concrete and wood floors and is available in all their colour ways. It dries in two hours so you can do the whole room twice in one day.'

'If you’re feeling more creative, you can use masking tape on your floorboards to create a tile effect pattern and paint in between the squares or diamonds, or even paint a rug effect that sits under the bed. Annie Sloan paints are great for this and they have a fabulous lacquer that will seal and protect the design from scrapes and scuffs. It’s so good you can use it outside or in bathrooms so it’s perfect to protect bedroom floors.'

6. Trick the eye with tiles

(Image credit: Amtico)

Another choice for inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas, is LVT. LVT stands for luxury vinyl tile and although slightly pricer than just standard vinyl, is still a cost-effective option for your bedroom.

'Standard vinyl flooring is made from a thin layer of vinyl printed with a design layer covered with a protective coating,' explains a spokesperson at Topps Tiles. 'The issue here is that this flooring was susceptible to tearing and damage. Luxury Vinyl Tiles (or LVT for short) are made from a new variation of vinyl that can be installed as planks or tiles similar to that of laminate flooring. This makes LVT more durable and therefore a common choice for people looking for a hardwood or ceramic tile effect on a tighter budget.'

7. Lean to loving lino

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles Photography Ltd)

Perhaps not an obvious choice for a bedroom, lino may be more commonly found in kitchens or bathrooms, but can just as well be used in bedrooms too.

Emma says, 'Not many people choose a lino flooring for a bedroom but it has the benefit of easy cleaning and is cushioned so it’s soft underfoot. It looks good as it comes in a multitude of designs - wood, stone, marble, block colours etc, and is less noisy than laminate, less expensive to fit and a great budget option.'



8. Bask in bare boards

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

We're cheating slightly with this one, but if you do have lovely floorboards in your bedroom already, they why not leave them bare! Probably one of the top inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas there is (as this will literally cost you nothing) bare boards are actually a sought-after flooring idea, so you have them already, rejoice!

When it comes to wooden floor boards, we're often tempted to paint or even stain them, which if you have very uneven colours of wood is a good solution. But if the wood is in good condition and matches, then a gentle sand could be all you need to bring your bedroom floor to life, plus save you a ton of cash in the process!

9. Mix and match to suit your space

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nick Poped)

Finally, if you find yourself leaning to more than one of our inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas, then absolutely mix things up with a choice of two (or more!).

Painted wood flooring and vinyl can be warmed up during the winter with berber or faux fur rugs, which can easily be stored away during the summer months.

Rugs can even work on carpeted bedroom floors and will help to zone different areas of your space. They are also great at hiding burn or make-up stains on your carpet and will cost much less than replacing the whole thing, just because you accidentally left your hair straighteners on for too long.

It's also worth looking out for remnant or end of roll sales at local carpet shops, as sometimes you can pick up a bargain.

FAQS

What is the cheapest flooring to put in a bedroom?

'Vinyl is one of the most affordable and practical flooring choices for a bedroom that still offer a wide variety of design options,' says Johanna.

'Vinyl is also moisture-resistant and durable, making it an ideal choice for households looking for a low-maintenance solution. It mimics the appearance of more expensive materials like wood or stone without the high price tag. These qualities make vinyl a standout choice for anyone looking to update their bedroom flooring without overspending.'

However Kirsty explains that if you really have your heart set of carpet, there are ways to keep costs down.

'Updating your flooring doesn't have to be a big investment. There are many carpet options that suit a range of budgets, styles and needs, making it easier than ever to find a perfect match for your living space.'

'If you're dreaming of a cosy, inviting bedroom without overspending, wool blends or faux carpets could be just what you're looking for. Wool blend carpets are a great option for an affordable bedroom update, pairing the soft, beautiful look of wool with the durable nature of faux fibres. Bringing extra comfort and style to high-traffic areas, offering a luxurious feel without the need for high maintenance or cost.'

Is it better to put carpet or laminate flooring in a bedroom?

'Both carpet and laminate have unique benefits for bedroom flooring, so choosing the best option depends on your preferences for comfort, maintenance, and budget,' says Johanna.

'Carpet provides a soft, cosy feel underfoot, making it ideal for creating a warm, comfortable bedroom environment. It's great for sound insulation and adds warmth in cooler months, making it a popular choice for bedrooms where comfort is key. However, carpets can be harder to clean, and this pile might flatten down over time, especially in high-traffic areas.'

'Laminate flooring, on the other hand, is a durable and easy-to-clean alternative that can be ideal if you have pets, allergies, or prefer a low-maintenance surface. Laminate is resistant to scratches and stains, and it mimics the look of hardwood at a fraction of the cost. Adding an area rug on top of laminate flooring can bring warmth and softness, blending comfort with durability. Ultimately, if comfort and warmth are top priorities, carpet may be better suited to your needs. But if you prioritise durability, low maintenance, and versatility, laminate could be the better choice.'

Emma adds, 'When it comes to cosy toes first thing in the morning most people opt for carpet but there’s a lot to be said for other flooring options in bedrooms. Laminate flooring looks great and can be teamed with a deep pile rug for comfort and warmth. It’s also really easy to clean- especially if you have pets. The downside is that if your home isn’t sound-proofed (and whose really is?) It may be a noisier option - especially if you’re planning on using it in kids bedrooms.'

'If I was to choose a bedroom flooring now I would go with a recycled plastic flooring that looked like silky carpet or even one that looks like real Coir or sisal but feels like wool. The best I’ve seen are by The Unnatural Flooring Company and Alternative Flooring.'

So do you know which type of budget bedroom flooring you'll be swapping in this season?