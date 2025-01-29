3 reasons why your washing machine is leaking from underneath - and what you can do to fix it, according to experts

Doing laundry and noticing water leak out the bottom of your washing machine is a problem by anyone’s standards - and experts have revealed the most common causes of this watery conundrum.

As much as we couldn’t live without a washing machine, there are plenty of things that can go wrong with one from weird noises to leaks and stuck doors. While some fixes will require an expert looking at them, some things like how to fix a noisy washing machines can be done yourself. If your washing machine starts leaking from underneath more often than not it will be caused by a minor problem that you can tackle yourself.

However, it can sometimes indicate a more serious problem - which is why you need to identify the root cause and get it fixed.

We'ver rounded up all the reasons that could be causing your washing machine to leak from underneath and how to fix each of them.

1. A loose or worn-out hose

A loose or worn-out hose is the most common cause of washing machines leaking from underneath and is a common home repair you can fix by yourself. Hoses are cheap to pick up (I spotted one for £6.97 at Screwfix ) however if you are unsure, it’s always worth contacting a plumber for advice.

To check if your house is loose or needs replacing: ‘have a look at the hose and connections and check for any cracks or looseness – tighten or replace them if needed,’ says Jessica Rhodes, Product & Marketing Manager at ASKO .

2. Clogged filter

‘Another highly common issue causing a leak is a clogged drain pump or filter. If the pump or filter is clogged, it could cause water to back up and leak out from the bottom of the appliance. It is advisable to clear your washing machine filter every one to three months depending upon your household usage. You can typically find the filter behind a small panel at the front of your washing machine,’ says Chloe Blanchfield, Product Marketing Manager at Hisense UK .

The filter catches lint, hair, small debris, and other particles from your washing load, removing them from the cycle. However, when you neglect to remove this debris, it’s easy for your machine to become clogged and less efficient.

3. A damaged seal

‘It’s also important to check the door seal for any signs of wear, as a rubber seal can easily become damaged which can cause a leak. Overloading a washing machine or using too much detergent can also result in excess water spilling out, so always make sure to stay within the limits and use the correct amount,’ says Jessica.

As well as checking your seal, it’s also important to clean the rubber seal to prevent a build-up of mould and mildew and maintain the machine’s efficiency. If your seal is damaged, it is possible to change it at home. However this involves taking apart the front panels of your machine, so if you’re not a confident DIY-er, it’s worth consulting a tradesperson.

Why is leaking a problem?

If water is leaking from underneath your machine it could also suggest a more serious issue such as a cracked drum or internal damage, of which you may need a replacement machine or serious repairs.

‘If a leak is not addressed quickly, there can be some serious consequences to the home. Water damage to the floor and surroundings can cause mould or mildew growth if left undetected, potentially causing costly damage. A serious safety risk arises when water leaks within close proximity of electrics, if you spot water leakage, immediately check the washing machine electrical connections and turn them off to avoid any immediate safety risk,’ says Chloe.

‘If the underlying problem is ignored, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, it could get worse and cause serious damage to the home and to the appliance itself! If you spot a leak from your washing machine, act immediately to rectify the problem.’

If you've noticed water leaking from beneath your washing machine, don't hesitate to address the problem - finding and fixing issues early, will save you time and money in the long run.