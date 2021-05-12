We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fed up with cancelling outdoor plans because of the rain? Us too. Enter: the garden parasol. Gone are the days of a parasol just being practical as they now make them pretty, too. Whether to shield you from the sun or protect you from the rain, a garden parasol is well worth having in your shed. Some people even class a garden parasol as an essential – you never know when you’ll need it…

We spotted a lovely (and pink) garden parasol online, for just £39 from one of our favourite retailers – Dunelm. The Shanghai Blush Crank Parasol isn’t just a bargain but it’s also a stylish addition to a garden. While it’s very easy to open thanks to its crank mechanism. We love its blush colour, too, not just because the majority of parasols are boring in colour and are usually a dull grey, black or white (which gets very dirty very fast), but this pink parasol will also add a well-needed pop of colour to your outdoor space. Whether that be your patio, decking or grass, this parasol will be sure to brighten up your space. So, it’s cheap, stylish and practical? We needn’t say anymore. Keep scrolling for more info on this Dunelm parasol.

Related: the best garden furniture to buy in 2021

What are you waiting for? This Dunelm parasol won’t be in stock for long, especially since warmer weather is on the way and it’s great for parents when it comes to shielding little ones from the sun.

More info on this Dunelm parasol…

Buy now: Shanghai Blush Crank Parasol, £39, Dunelm

Shanghai Blush Crank Parasol | £39 at Dunelm

This lovely-looking parasol comes with a one-year guarantee included, while it’s made of metal to last in your garden for years to come. It’s also made of polyester and some plastic, to make it easy to clean – just wipe it with a damp cloth. You’ll want to store it away come winter. All you need to make use of this Dunelm parasol is a base to weigh it down. More on that below… Buy now for £39

What about a parasol base?

Yes, this pink parasol doesn’t come with a base for weighing it down, so you’ll need to source one of those yourself. Not to worry: we’ve listed a few below that can do the job while being stylish.

Will you be buying this Dunelm parasol for your garden this year? Get in fast!