George Home’s sold-out striped parasol is finally back in stock - but this elegant design is expected to sell out again fast
I can't get enough of its whimsical design, too
If you’ve been looking to give your garden furniture a stylish update this summer, stop what you’re doing and listen up because George Home has re-launched its sell-out Riviera Striped Parasol. Once again, it’s predicted to fly off the shelves, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.
The £59 parasol was a huge hit last summer, with stock quickly selling out as it became one of the chicest garden canopy ideas in 2024. Offering both shaded comfort and style, it’s easy to see why the parasol earned cult status - in fact, no garden is complete without a stylish shade solution.
The Riviera Striped Parasol offers an effective garden shade idea, and its whimsical design looks beautiful in any garden space. Here's everything you need to know.
Decked out in pastel blue and white stripes, not only is George Home’s Riviera Striped Parasol embracing one of the biggest colour trends, as pastel blue shades are springing up everywhere right now, but it’s also championing one of the biggest home decor trends, too.
The best thing about stripes is that they never go out of style, which means this parasol will be a stylish addition to any garden for years to come.
Plus, the tasselled edges of this parasol gives it a vintage, bohemian look which wouldn’t be out of place in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. It’s elegant and delicate, inspired by the French Riviera. Given that French courtyard gardens are a major trend right now, this parasol is an easy way to nail the look.
The Riviera Stripe Parasol features a functional lean feature so you can angle it as you please. It has been made using FSC-certified wood, with the pole standing 235cm in height and the canopy measuring 2m wide.
Insiders at George Home have revealed they do not expect this parasol to be in stock for long. So if you like what you see, I’d recommend checking out now. The Riveria Stripe Parasol is beautifully designed and would complement any of your garden ideas.
However, if you haven’t managed to get your hands on one, here are a few more stylish parasols I recommend.
The rich green hue of this parasol will blend seamlessly with any of your garden plants. I also love it's cream fringing which nails the boho style.
Take the French garden style one step further with this rococo-esque parasol. Featruing a gorgeous floral pattern and pink fringing, this is the ultimate statement piece.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
