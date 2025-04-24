George Home’s sold-out striped parasol is finally back in stock - but this elegant design is expected to sell out again fast

If you’ve been looking to give your garden furniture a stylish update this summer, stop what you’re doing and listen up because George Home has re-launched its sell-out Riviera Striped Parasol . Once again, it’s predicted to fly off the shelves, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

The £59 parasol was a huge hit last summer, with stock quickly selling out as it became one of the chicest garden canopy ideas in 2024. Offering both shaded comfort and style, it’s easy to see why the parasol earned cult status - in fact, no garden is complete without a stylish shade solution.

The Riviera Striped Parasol offers an effective garden shade idea , and its whimsical design looks beautiful in any garden space. Here's everything you need to know.

Decked out in pastel blue and white stripes, not only is George Home’s Riviera Striped Parasol embracing one of the biggest colour trends , as pastel blue shades are springing up everywhere right now, but it’s also championing one of the biggest home decor trends , too.

The best thing about stripes is that they never go out of style, which means this parasol will be a stylish addition to any garden for years to come.

Plus, the tasselled edges of this parasol gives it a vintage, bohemian look which wouldn’t be out of place in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. It’s elegant and delicate, inspired by the French Riviera. Given that French courtyard gardens are a major trend right now, this parasol is an easy way to nail the look.

(Image credit: George Home)

The Riviera Stripe Parasol features a functional lean feature so you can angle it as you please. It has been made using FSC-certified wood, with the pole standing 235cm in height and the canopy measuring 2m wide.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Insiders at George Home have revealed they do not expect this parasol to be in stock for long. So if you like what you see, I’d recommend checking out now. The Riveria Stripe Parasol is beautifully designed and would complement any of your garden ideas .

However, if you haven’t managed to get your hands on one, here are a few more stylish parasols I recommend.