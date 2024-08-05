6 August lawn care tips to help your grass thrive – even in the hot weather

Even the healthiest lawns can struggle under the hot weather we've been having recently, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to give them a boost. In fact, there are plenty of August lawn care tasks you can be getting on with this month.

Whether you're wondering how often you should mow your lawn or simply want to brush up on lawn care tips, we've rounded up the best August lawn care advice to help see your grass through to the end of the summer.

'August can be a tough month for your lawn, especially with the combination of hot and dry conditions forecasted for the start of the month,' says Chris McIlroy, lawn expert at The Grass People . 'But with the right care, you can keep your grass thriving.'

Chris McIlroy Social Links Navigation Technical product lead and in-house lawn seed expert Chris is the technical product lead and in-house lawn seed expert for The Grass People, a grass seed company that champion their expert lead advice and high-quality seed. His advice is focused on sowing, mowing, and maintaining a perfect lawn, and how to overcome any lawn issues homeowners face.

What you'll need

1. Water well

It goes without saying that keeping on top of watering is key to keeping a lawn healthy during hot weather, especially if you've found yourself wondering why your lawn is turning yellow. It's important to get it right, though – especially when hosepipe bans are in place and we're doing all we can to keep water usage to a minimum.

'The key is to provide deep watering, allowing the water to soak down to the roots where it is most beneficial,' says Cheryl Harper, managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care. 'Early mornings and evenings are the best times to water, as this minimises the water lost due to evaporation during the hottest part of the day.'

Learn how to install a water butt to harvest rainwater and save on water bills in the future.

(Image credit: wwing/Getty Images)

2. Mow right

Although it can be tempting to keep your lawn trimmed to perfection throughout the summer, especially when you've got your hands on your best lawnmower yet, try to avoid mowing too heavily this month.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The recent weather conditions are perfect for stimulating lawn growth – a mix of wet and warm conditions,' says Cheryl from Greensleeves. 'It’s easy for our lawns to get wild and out of control, but resist the urge to give your lawn a heavy mow as you risk stressing the grass and potentially harming its health.

Stressed grass is more prone to drought and disease, both of which already pose a higher risk to your lawn during the summer. 'Opt for frequent mowing with a higher blade setting,' Cheryl advises. 'Longer grass shades itself from the sun and reduces evaporation, helping retain valuable moisture needed in summer.'

Cheryl Harper Social Links Navigation Managing director Cheryl Harper is the managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care. Established in 1998, Greensleeves Lawn Care is a UK-wide lawn care business with over 100 locations.

3. Keep an eye on weeds

We're not the only ones enjoying the sun – a host of plant species are lapping up the warm days, too, which means you're more likely to find weeds taking up lawn space in August.

If you're wondering if you should get rid of clover in lawns, it all comes down to whether or not they're impacting your lawn's health. Bear in mind that species like white clover can benefit wildlife, too.

Other species can be more invasive, so we're often left wondering whether you should get rid of creeping buttercup and other weeds during August.

'The key to winning this battle is vigilance,' says Cheryl from Greensleeves. 'Don't wait for weeds to take root and establish themselves before taking action. Even small, newly sprouted weeds can quickly spread and steal valuable resources. Removing them promptly keeps them from gaining a foothold and disrupting your lawn's health.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Watch out for fungal diseases

It isn't just weeds you should be watching out for – certain fungal diseases can take hold of a lawn, especially during wet summers. And while we haven't had much rain recently, your lawn might be experiencing the effects of the downpours we saw last month.

'Red thread can be common at this time of year and cause bare patches, so gardeners should be on the lookout for this and keep lawns healthy by using the right feeds and ensuring there is airflow throughout the lawn,' advises Chris from The Grass People.

5. Overseed your lawn

If your lawn looks uneven or there are bare patches, learning how to overseed your lawn could be the boost it needs this month.

'August is an excellent time to sow grass seed,' says Cheryl from Greensleeves. 'Even if your lawn looks good on the surface, overseeding is still an excellent treatment to give it an extra boost, making your grass thicker and more luscious.

'Overseeding is important in annual lawn care as it increases your lawn’s resistance to disease, reduces moss growth and leaves it more resilient to drought.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

6. Treat it correctly

If you want to put the green back into your lawn this month, lawn treatment is an option, but consider the hot weather when choosing a fertiliser.

'High temperatures can cause stress to your grass, so opt for a gentle treatment,' advises Chris from The Grass People. 'Look for fertilisers designed for use in summer and avoid any harsh chemicals that could burn your lawn in the heat.

'A feed will give your lawn a helping hand this month, enhancing its appearance and growth. It can also keep moss at bay and defend the lawn against wear and tear during the school holidays.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

FAQs

Can you scarify a lawn in August?

'Mid- to late August is the ideal time to scarify your lawn, but the grass will need to recover well at this time of year if it has been warm and wet,' says Petar Ivanov, gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners.

Learning how to scarify a lawn can give your lawn care routine a real boost this month.

Can I dethatch my lawn in August?

'Dethatching in August is generally not recommended,' says Chris from The Grass People. 'The process can be quite stressful for your lawn, and combined with the summer heat, it could do more harm than good. It’s best to wait until the cooler, more forgiving months in early autumn for dethatching.'

Use these August lawn care tips to get your garden in shape before summer ends.