6 August lawn care tips to help your grass thrive – even in the hot weather
We asked the experts for their top August lawn care tips
Even the healthiest lawns can struggle under the hot weather we've been having recently, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to give them a boost. In fact, there are plenty of August lawn care tasks you can be getting on with this month.
Whether you're wondering how often you should mow your lawn or simply want to brush up on lawn care tips, we've rounded up the best August lawn care advice to help see your grass through to the end of the summer.
'August can be a tough month for your lawn, especially with the combination of hot and dry conditions forecasted for the start of the month,' says Chris McIlroy, lawn expert at The Grass People. 'But with the right care, you can keep your grass thriving.'
Chris is the technical product lead and in-house lawn seed expert for The Grass People, a grass seed company that champion their expert lead advice and high-quality seed. His advice is focused on sowing, mowing, and maintaining a perfect lawn, and how to overcome any lawn issues homeowners face.
What you'll need
1. Water well
It goes without saying that keeping on top of watering is key to keeping a lawn healthy during hot weather, especially if you've found yourself wondering why your lawn is turning yellow. It's important to get it right, though – especially when hosepipe bans are in place and we're doing all we can to keep water usage to a minimum.
'The key is to provide deep watering, allowing the water to soak down to the roots where it is most beneficial,' says Cheryl Harper, managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care. 'Early mornings and evenings are the best times to water, as this minimises the water lost due to evaporation during the hottest part of the day.'
Learn how to install a water butt to harvest rainwater and save on water bills in the future.
2. Mow right
Although it can be tempting to keep your lawn trimmed to perfection throughout the summer, especially when you've got your hands on your best lawnmower yet, try to avoid mowing too heavily this month.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'The recent weather conditions are perfect for stimulating lawn growth – a mix of wet and warm conditions,' says Cheryl from Greensleeves. 'It’s easy for our lawns to get wild and out of control, but resist the urge to give your lawn a heavy mow as you risk stressing the grass and potentially harming its health.
Stressed grass is more prone to drought and disease, both of which already pose a higher risk to your lawn during the summer. 'Opt for frequent mowing with a higher blade setting,' Cheryl advises. 'Longer grass shades itself from the sun and reduces evaporation, helping retain valuable moisture needed in summer.'
Cheryl Harper is the managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care.
Established in 1998, Greensleeves Lawn Care is a UK-wide lawn care business with over 100 locations.
3. Keep an eye on weeds
We're not the only ones enjoying the sun – a host of plant species are lapping up the warm days, too, which means you're more likely to find weeds taking up lawn space in August.
If you're wondering if you should get rid of clover in lawns, it all comes down to whether or not they're impacting your lawn's health. Bear in mind that species like white clover can benefit wildlife, too.
Other species can be more invasive, so we're often left wondering whether you should get rid of creeping buttercup and other weeds during August.
'The key to winning this battle is vigilance,' says Cheryl from Greensleeves. 'Don't wait for weeds to take root and establish themselves before taking action. Even small, newly sprouted weeds can quickly spread and steal valuable resources. Removing them promptly keeps them from gaining a foothold and disrupting your lawn's health.'
4. Watch out for fungal diseases
It isn't just weeds you should be watching out for – certain fungal diseases can take hold of a lawn, especially during wet summers. And while we haven't had much rain recently, your lawn might be experiencing the effects of the downpours we saw last month.
'Red thread can be common at this time of year and cause bare patches, so gardeners should be on the lookout for this and keep lawns healthy by using the right feeds and ensuring there is airflow throughout the lawn,' advises Chris from The Grass People.
5. Overseed your lawn
If your lawn looks uneven or there are bare patches, learning how to overseed your lawn could be the boost it needs this month.
'August is an excellent time to sow grass seed,' says Cheryl from Greensleeves. 'Even if your lawn looks good on the surface, overseeding is still an excellent treatment to give it an extra boost, making your grass thicker and more luscious.
'Overseeding is important in annual lawn care as it increases your lawn’s resistance to disease, reduces moss growth and leaves it more resilient to drought.'
6. Treat it correctly
If you want to put the green back into your lawn this month, lawn treatment is an option, but consider the hot weather when choosing a fertiliser.
'High temperatures can cause stress to your grass, so opt for a gentle treatment,' advises Chris from The Grass People. 'Look for fertilisers designed for use in summer and avoid any harsh chemicals that could burn your lawn in the heat.
'A feed will give your lawn a helping hand this month, enhancing its appearance and growth. It can also keep moss at bay and defend the lawn against wear and tear during the school holidays.'
FAQs
Can you scarify a lawn in August?
'Mid- to late August is the ideal time to scarify your lawn, but the grass will need to recover well at this time of year if it has been warm and wet,' says Petar Ivanov, gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners.
Learning how to scarify a lawn can give your lawn care routine a real boost this month.
Can I dethatch my lawn in August?
'Dethatching in August is generally not recommended,' says Chris from The Grass People. 'The process can be quite stressful for your lawn, and combined with the summer heat, it could do more harm than good. It’s best to wait until the cooler, more forgiving months in early autumn for dethatching.'
Use these August lawn care tips to get your garden in shape before summer ends.
I joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, I began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on my love of gardening. I’ve tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and I have a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, I’m always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. I love sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
When I haven’t got my hands in the soil, I can be found curled up on the sofa with my cat and a good book.
-
How to brighten a dark living room – 6 ways to make a dingy lounge feel light and airy
Experts advise how to lighten up a dark living room with the help of paint, the right materials and more
By Sara Hesikova
-
Step inside this warm and welcoming kitchen decorated with hot hues
Warm hues and brass detailing add character to this elegantly proportioned kitchen, working beautifully with the original Georgian architecture
By Amelia Thorpe
-
5 floral decoration ideas for summer garden parties
Style a summer party with beautiful flower arrangements to decorate your table, your garden – and youself
By Andrea Childs
-
10 garden accessories that will to turn a plain old yard into a stylish outdoor oasis
Turn your green space into a sanctuary with these garden decor ideas for all seasons
By Rachel Homer
-
How to tackle an overgrown garden - tame an unloved outside space and restore it to its former glory
An overgrown garden can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Why are my strawberry plants not producing any fruit? 5 reasons you aren’t getting any strawberries this summer
If your strawberry plants are all leaf and no fruit, look this way…
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Homebase has slashed the prices of its designer-look garden furniture to the best prices we've seen this summer
Act fast as you don't want to miss out on one of these deals
By Rebecca Knight
-
How do you dry out a flooded garden? 6 ways to restore a wet garden and stop it happening again
Drainage is key
By Lauren Bradbury
-
8 of the best trailing plants for outdoors – all the inspiration you need for breathtaking garden displays
Take your pick from these beautiful trailing varieties
By Sophie King
-
How to deadhead petunias for a second flush of blooms before the summer is over
It’s the easiest way to get the most out of your petunias
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What to prune in August – 6 plants you should cut back now to help them thrive next season
These are the plants that need your attention this month
By Sophie King