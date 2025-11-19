Can you plant wildflower seeds in November? Here's when it works (and when to wait until spring)

Can you plant wildflower seeds in November? It’s a question I’ve asked myself countless times (usually while browsing discounted seed packets at my local garden centre), and one I suspect many others will be obsessing over, even as they pack away their trowels for winter.

Here's the problem: there are a lot of mixed messages around the topic of when to plant wildflower seeds. I'm married to a professional gardener, and he's always told me – in no uncertain terms – that it's a very bad idea ('Don't even think about it, Kayleigh').

A sneaky, cynical part of me, though, has always wondered if he's just saying that so I don't add to his already overflowing list of jobs to do in the garden in November. And so I decided to find out, once and for all, if the penultimate month is just too late for all of my wildflower garden ideas...

So, is November too late to sow wildflower seeds?

Any gardener worth their salt will tell you that wildflower seeds are best sown in the autumn (even my long-suffering husband won't deny that one).

However, it's not so much about the 'when' if you want yours to germinate successfully, as it is what your local weather forecast says.

'Ideally, you want to sow your wildflower seeds earlier in autumn so that they have the chance to establish before the winter,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'However, if temperatures are mild enough, then you can still sow wildflower seeds as late as November.'

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Morris goes on to explain that 'many wildflower seeds require colder temperatures in order to kickstart germination (also known as cold stratification)', so November can be the perfect time to get sowing.

That being said, he goes on to stress that 'if temperatures get too cold and there's a risk of frost, it's better to hold off until spring as you might damage the seeds'.

'It's also important to remember that, if your soil is frequently becoming waterlogged by November – as it often does with the rainfall we get in the UK – then it's best to wait until spring because planting in wet soil can cause seeds to rot,' adds Morris.

FAQs

What is the latest you can plant wildflower seeds? While many people say that the optimum time to plant wildflower seeds is during mid-spring (think March to May), experts say you can also do this job over the autumn. The latest you can plant wildflower seeds will depend on your area's weather forecast. However, Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived, says late October is a good time to aim for. 'You want to get seeds in the ground while the soil is still warm enough for them to begin settling in, but before the heavy frosts and waterlogging of winter set in,' he stresses.

Will wildflower seeds survive frost? Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived says that wildflower seeds will usually not survive frost if they're planted too late, as it can cause damage to the seeds. 'While you can technically sow wildflower seeds in winter, you should never do so in frozen ground or mud,' he says, adding that they need time to establish their root system before cold temperatures send them into a dormant state.

So, can you plant wildflower seeds in November? Technically, yes. However, there are so many caveats that I fear – whisper it, I don't want him to hear us – my husband is right when he says it's too late in the year for this job.

Try to mirror nature, then, and remember that most native wildflowers drop their seeds by late October. You should aim to do the same. Otherwise, hold onto those seeds until spring, and sow them in earnest then.

Hey, if it means my garden will be filled with colourful pollinator-friendly blooms over the summer months, I'm happy to put my patience to the test...