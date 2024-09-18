Can you grow a fig tree from a fig? Here’s what the experts have to say

Can you grow a fig from a fig tree? Well, it was Epictetus that said, 'If you tell me that you desire a fig. I answer you that there must be time. Let it first blossom, then bear fruit, then ripen' – and he remains correct all these years later, as time is crucial when it comes to all things figgy.

Any have-a-go gardener that's learned how to grow strawberries from shop-bought fruit or raspberries from supermarket berries will likely have glanced at a fig before and pondered whether or not they might be able to do the same with it.

Here's the thing, though; strawberry runners and raspberry canes are not quite the same as creating a fig tree in a pot from scratch.

Can you grow a fig tree from a fig?

Native to the Mediterranean and southern Asia, fig trees thrive best in warm weather – and, being trees, will require a fair bit of time to establish themselves before you even need to think about learning how to prune fig trees.

'Fig plants can be grown from fig seed found in the fruits, but that comes with a lot of maybes!' admits Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'The mature fig that grows from a fig seed may not be true to the original fig variety,' he adds, noting that, even if you sow seeds successfully, they a) may not germinate, and b) will take many years to grow mature enough to fruit.

Still, it's not always the destination for some gardeners; it's the journey.

Step-by-step guide

Can you grow a fig tree from a fig? As in, do you personally have the patience required to take on such a feat?

If so, here's what you need to do...

1. Secure your seeds

The first step in our Can You Grow A Fig Tree From A Fig 101 guide is simple enough: procure a fresh fig which you then cut one in half to expose the fig seeds within.

Then, all that's left to do is scoop out the pulp and seeds, and soak them for a day or two. Viable seeds will sink to the bottom of the container. Dry them off, and glance your eyes downward to step number two...

2. Plant the seeds

Once you've got your fig seeds to hand, the next step is simple enough: plant them!

'You'll want to sow them in a gritty, moist compost (try something like Seed & Cutting Compost Peat Free Superior Blend 2 x 20L Organic with added John Innes bundle from Amazon) with a clear plastic bag covering the pot,' says Morris.

3. Be patient

Perhaps the question shouldn't be, 'Can you grow a fig tree from a fig?' Perhaps, instead, the question should be, 'Have you got the stamina to grow a fig tree from a fig?'

'Seeds can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to a month to germinate and when they do, remove the plastic cover and grow on just like other seedlings,' advises Morris.

'Keep them inside until they are about 30cm high, harden off and plant out.'

4. Show it some TLC

The next stage in succeeding to grow a fig tree from a fig if to pop it in an area that receives six to eight hours of direct sunlight each day, and commit to a regular watering schedule.

Water it regularly, but ensure it never becomes waterlogged. And don't forget to apply a balanced fertiliser while the tree is actively growing.

FAQs

Can you take a branch from a fig tree and plant it?

If you're not sure you have the time to grow a fig tree, you're in luck; you can just as easily take a branch/cutting from a fig tree and plant it.

'Cuttings can be taken in late winter or early spring by taking a 20cm long side stem making sure the cut is sharp, diagonal and just below a node. The side stem needs to also have a node on,' says Morris Hankinson from Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Remove all leaves apart from two at the top, dip the cut end in hormone rooting powder and plant into a pot of good quality potting compost. Then, make sure half of the cutting in under the soil and keep it moist.

'If you can cover it with a clear plastic bag that will be helpful and place it in a warm position without direct sun,' says Morris. 'You’ll know when it has rooted by very gently pulling so you can feel the roots have established in the soil. As it grows, pot up until it’s ready to be hardened off and planted out.'

How to remove seeds from figs?

It's quite simple to remove seeds from figs; all you have to do is soak them in warm water, wait for the viable seeds to sink, collect them, and place them onto a paper towel to dry.

'If you have the patience and want to give it a go, simply cut a fig in half, rinse and dry the seeds, and then sow them in a gritty, moist compost,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

So, can you grow a fig tree from a fig? The answer is a resounding 'yes', although you'll need an ample amount of patience to get through it all, because this process is more challenging than propagating from cuttings.

If you think you've got what it takes, then, good luck! We can't wait to see the literal fruits of your labour...