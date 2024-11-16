Can you kill weeds in autumn? Experts reveal that completing this task now could keep your garden weed-free next year

Although you may be winding down your gardening antics now that autumn is here, you might still have a few pesky dandelions, nettles, or chickweed hanging around. And while you could leave them to take over your garden, it’s better to get rid of them as soon as possible. But can you kill weeds in autumn?

During the spring and summer months, killing weeds is almost like a full-time job. Most people spend their weekends trying to keep weeds out of flower beds and finding animal and plant-friendly ways to get rid of weeds naturally . But, sadly, weeds don’t just disappear as soon as summer does, and weeds can run wild in autumn - potentially damaging next year’s garden in the process.

As Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries , explains, ‘Autumn is the start of a less busy time in the garden, but there is always something to be doing outside, and weeding is one of them.’ So, if you want to kill weeds in autumn, this is how.

Can you kill weeds in autumn?

While there are certain things that you should never do in autumn (like pruning these eight plants ), there are also many things that are best done during the cooler, darker days of the year. And de-weeding your garden is one of them.

As Morris says, ‘Before it gets much colder, weeds are still in active growth although less vigorous and lawns are less stressed than in the summer months. If the soil is wet as well, this makes pulling weeds a lot easier.’

But that’s not the only reason you should get rid of weeds in autumn. Morris also adds, ‘Removing weeds in autumn means they won’t set seed or hide under the soil over winter, ready to grow next spring.’



This is echoed by the experts at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), who say, ‘Autumn digging very efficiently kills annual weeds and allows you to pick out any perennial weed roots.’

Yes, that means that by getting rid of weeds in autumn, you can reduce the chances of more weeds popping up next year. As a result, you should have more time to spend on the fun things in your garden - like adding evergreen plants for year-round appeal or covering an ugly garden wall with something much more beautiful.

It’s also highly likely that autumn weeding will promote even bigger and better growth elsewhere in your garden. After all, if your plants or lawn don’t have to compete with weeds for water and nutrients, they’ll be able to thrive.

You just need to make sure that you’re removing as much of the weed root and seeds as possible to prevent them from popping back up next year when they’re exposed to warmth and sunlight again. That’s why we’d suggest using the Ideal Home -approved Root Slayer to remove them, and then tilling the soil with a garden hoe to dislodge any remaining weed seeds.

Of course, removing weeds in autumn - especially if you want to get rid of weeds in your lawn - can be challenging due to the wet weather. But these are easily fixed.

‘If you end up with a patchy lawn from pulling weeds, add some topsoil and reseed, especially if the weather is mild,’ advises Morris. Remember that you’ll need to take certain measures if you want to sow grass seed in November , though.

Thankfully, getting rid of weeds in your patios and pathways during autumn is a lot easier than in your garden borders or lawn. Most of the time, you should be able to simply pull them out at the root as long as you don’t make any weeding mistakes in the process.

Doing all this now also means that you can prepare your garden for winter with ease. And as Morris says, this will be ‘one less job to do when things get busy in the garden!’

Don’t worry if you miss the boat, though. Weeding can generally be done at any time of the year - as long as it’s not snowy or icy. But if you want to get a head state for next year, autumn weeding can be extremely beneficial.

FAQs

When should you not spray weeds?

Whether you choose to use a herbicide or a non-chemical form of weed control, spraying is often the best course of action to get an even coverage. But you should never spray weeds when it’s raining, as this will be a pointless endeavour. The rain will simply wash the weed control away before it can work its magic.

You should also avoid spraying weeds when the temperature is too hot, as it will evaporate too quickly - once again making your efforts completely ineffective.

What is the best time for the removal of weeds?

Although many people will have to de-weed their garden throughout the year, most experts would say that it’s best to remove weeds before they have the chance to flower or go to seed. This will limit the potential spread of weeds.

You could even remove weeds just as they are emerging if you’re quick enough, as this reduces the amount of water and nutrients they steal from the other plants in your garden.