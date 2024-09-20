The best evergreen plants for a small garden if you want lush greenery all year long

Investing in the best evergreens for a small garden is a surefire way to boost the appeal of your own pocket oasis all year round.

When it comes to enhancing your small garden ideas, you can't go wrong with a dash of greenery. What better way to do this, then, than by filling it with the best evergreens for pots or borders? They're a brilliant way to add colour to a winter garden, not to mention year-round structure, too.

Oh sure, they're not as blousy and fabulous as flowers and other plants, but evergreens hum with a quiet drama all of their own. And, from low-growing evergreen shrubs to clump-forming perennials, there are plenty suited to a more modest-sized garden.

We've put our heads together with two gardening experts to bring you a list of the best evergreen plants for a small garden.

1. Dwarf pine

(Image credit: Crocus)

Considered one of the best evergreen plants for a small garden, the dwarf pine adds a splash of gold with its pretty foliage.

'I’ve always been drawn to dwarf pines in small spaces,' says Steven Bell, the CEO of Paving Shopper. 'They bring an almost rugged texture, and their needles stand out against other smoother plants.'

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation CEO of Paving Shopper Steven Bell is the managing director of Paving Shopper, known for his expertise in gardening, landscaping and paving. He leads the company with a focus on quality and innovation, ensuring Paving Shopper remains a trusted source for diverse paving needs.

'A small courtyard garden I did looked completely different once we added a few of these – they gave it a bold, striking feel,' he adds promisingly.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where to buy dwarf pines:

Crocus : try the wintergold dwarf pine seen above

: try the wintergold dwarf pine seen above Thompson & Morgan: an abundance of dwarf pines to choose from

an abundance of dwarf pines to choose from Amazon: give the dwarf conifer collection a go

2. Clematis

(Image credit: Crocus)

Another brilliant evergreen option for small gardens, clematis are also one of our favourite fast-growing climbing plants, which means they effortlessly tick off two boxes!

'Not all varieties of clematis are evergreen but some – such as clematis armandii and clematis cirrhosa – are,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'Clematis climbers are great for small gardens as you can train them upwards so they take up less ground space,' he adds.

Where to buy evergreen clematis:

Crocus : give the Clematis armandii 'Snowdrift' seen above a whirl

: give the Clematis armandii 'Snowdrift' seen above a whirl Thompson & Morgan: the Clematis armandii 'Apple Blossom' adds a splash of pink to proceedings

the Clematis armandii 'Apple Blossom' adds a splash of pink to proceedings Sarah Raven: give the classic Clematis armandii a go

3. Japanese euonymus

(Image credit: Crocus)

The Japanese euonymus is another considered to be among the best evergreen plants for a small garden, not least of all because it can be used to illuminate areas that may need brightening up.

'This is a fantastic plant for small borders or containers. I love its glossy, variegated leaves. In fact, I’ve recommended it to clients who want something that stays bright even through winter – it never fails to impress,' says Steven.

Morris agrees, adding 'If you’re looking to grow something like Leylandii but want a low maintenance plant that has slower growth so won’t take over your small garden, opt for Euonymus which can be kept compact. This is ideal for smaller gardens and is evergreen so keeps your garden looking beautiful all year-round!'

Where to buy Japanese euonymus:

Crocus: try the Euonymus japonicus 'White Spire' (PBR) seen above for extra va-va-voom

try the Euonymus japonicus 'White Spire' (PBR) seen above for extra va-va-voom Thompson & Morgan: a great selection Euonymus japonicus

4. Heather

(Image credit: Crocus)

If you want to add a touch of uniqueness and colour to your small garden, plant heathers!

'These tall, spiky evergreen shrubs produce beautiful pink and purple flowers, and are relatively compact so ideal for small spaces,' says Morris.

Where to buy heather:

5. Photinia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best trees for small gardens, it makes sense that this iconic evergreen has made it onto this list as well.

'Red Robin, as photinia is often called, is a gorgeous evergreen shrub, with striking leaves,' raves Morris.

'It's fast growing but won’t take over every inch of your garden, is very easy to care for and prune, plus will give you the privacy you may still be looking for in a small garden.'

Where to buy photinia:

Crocus: plenty of photinia to choose from

plenty of photinia to choose from Thompson & Morgan : a similarly stunning array of photinia

: a similarly stunning array of photinia Hopes Grove Nurseries: try the classic Photinia Red Robin Hedging on for size

6. Daphne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, but by no means least, is it any wonder that so many people cite daphnes as the best evergreen plants for a small garden?

'Daphnes produce stunning pink, white and yellow flowers, and fill any small space with a strong scent,' says Morris. 'Most are evergreen, keeping their leaves throughout the year and are relatively low maintenance, perfect for your small garden.'

Where to buy daphnes:

Crocus: plenty of daphnes to lose your heart to

plenty of daphnes to lose your heart to Thompson & Morgan : try the Daphne 'Eternal Fragrance' for nonstop perfumed blooms from April to October

: try the Daphne 'Eternal Fragrance' for nonstop perfumed blooms from April to October Sarah Raven: a good selection of daphnes

FAQs

What is the most beautiful evergreen?

If you're looking for the most beautiful evergreen, daphnes are absolutely worth considering – as well as the flame-tipped photinia x red robin. Both are a brilliant way to add some much-needed colour to your small garden over the winter months.

What is the easiest evergreen to grow?

Common box is a native evergreen shrub that has been grown in gardens since Roman times, and little wonder; it thrives in most situations and soils.

'I’ve used box in many small gardens. It’s so versatile; great for hedging or even creating topiaries. A small garden I worked on in London really came to life with a few clipped box balls, as they add form without taking up too much space,' says Steven Bell of Paving Shopper.

Still, do your research first, as this evergreen can fall foul of both box caterpillar and box blight, a common fungal disease that can destroy box plants.

Of course, there's more to creating an all-round display than simply selecting the best evergreen plants for a small garden.

'I always suggest layering evergreens with a few deciduous plants. It keeps a small garden dynamic throughout the year,' says Steven. 'Even in the tightest spots, it’s possible to create depth and texture with the right mix.'