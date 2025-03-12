Can you revive woody lavender plants? Experts reveal the best way to do it and how to tell if your plants are past their best

Can you revive woody lavender plants? If you left yours to its own devices over the winter months, that's likely the question that's running rampant through your mind (and your Google search history), because these fragrant flowers really do suffer when they don't get the TLC they need.

Yes, while many consider growing lavender to be a great low-maintenance planting option, everyone's favourite perfumed blooms are (sing it with us, Avril Lavigne-style!) a mite more complicated than that. You need to learn how to prune lavender, for starters.

So, what to do if you've let them go in a very big way? Can they be brought back from the brink? It all depends, experts say, on how much time you're willing to put into the situation...

A staple in any good cottage or Mediterranean garden, every good gardener worth their salt knows that lavender plants have a natural tendency to become woody and leggy with age if not properly pruned.

'Lavender is a popular plant and for good reason; it’s easy to care for, useful and loved by pollinators,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'However, lavender over time and if unpruned can become woody and looks very messy,' he continues. 'So much so that, while there are ways to revive a woody lavender plant, they will more often than not need replacing.'

If you'd prefer to try and work with the lavender you already have rather than fork out for new plants, though, it's well worth trying the following tips and tricks first...

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Assess the damage

Before you write them off completely, it's a good idea to give your woody lavender plants a once-over to assess the damage.

'Woody lavender plants are more resilient at the base or lower part of the stems, where you should see some green growth. If the stems are entirely brown and lifeless, the plant might be beyond saving,' says Steven Bell of Ethan Mason Paving.

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation Landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell is an experienced landscaper, with years of experience owning paving and gardening companies. Combining hands-on expertise with a deep appreciation for sustainable landscaping practices, Steven enjoys sharing his insights with readers to inspire their own green-thumb adventures.

Steven goes on to advise that you also check the roots of your woody lavender plants, too.

'Healthy roots should be white or pale yellow, while dark, mushy roots indicate root rot, often caused by overwatering or poor drainage,' he says.

2. Prune dead or damaged stems

Sometimes, you can revive woody lavender plants simply by pruning them back into a healthier state.

'Woody lavender will benefit from a good pruning, so trim back any dead or excessively woody growth,' says Steven. 'Be cautious not to cut back too far into the old, brown wood, as lavender has a tendency to struggle to regrow from old, unproductive stems.'

He adds that you should take some time to shape the plant. 'If the plant is becoming too woody and leggy, trim back some of the long stems to encourage fresh, healthy growth from the base.'

3. Improve drainage and soil conditions

Can you revive woody lavender plants? Only if you pay attention to the soil they're sitting in.

'This is a plant that prefers well-drained, sandy or gravelly soil, so, if the soil is too heavy or clay-based, consider adding sand or grit to improve drainage,' says Steven.

(Image credit: Future PL/Polly Eltes Photography)

Alternatively, he goes on to suggest, you can repot the plant in a mix designed for Mediterranean plants or cacti.

Just be sure that the plant is not sitting in water, as lavender is very susceptible to root rot.

4. Keep it sunny

Full sunlight is key to a happy and healthy lavender plant, so you can avoid some problems with yours if you pop it in the right spot.

'Make sure your plant is in a sunny location, as lavender needs at least 6-8 hours of direct sunlight per day to revive properly,' says Steven.

If it’s in a pot in a container garden, you can move it to a sunnier spot, or if it's in the ground, consider replanting it in a sunnier location if possible.

5. Count your losses

You might not be able to revive a woody lavender plant, in which case you will need to replace it.

'Lavender is typically grown as a short-lived perennial, and if the plant has become overly woody and doesn’t revive, a new, young plant might be a better option,' says Steven simply.

Just be sure to stop and read up on how to take lavender cuttings if you want to save money, eh?

FAQs

Can woody lavender be saved?

While it might be easier to replace your woody lavender, there are a few things you can do to try and save it.

'If you do have a woody lavender, prune the wood stems without cutting in the older wood. Look for new green growth and cut just above this to help stimulate newer growth. The plant will look tidier and may regrow,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Water, but not too much, and mulch the soil,' he adds.

When growing kavender in a pot, try pruning and repotting into a larger pot so there is more room for the roots to grow. Always ensure Lavender is in a sunny spot and in well drained soil. Move into a sheltered space over winter to protect the plant from frost.

What is the 8 8 8 rule for lavender?

The 8 8 8 rule for lavender is a simple watering guideline that helps ensure healthy growth, particularly for potted lavender.

It stands for:

8 ounces (about 1 cup) of water

Every 8 days

For 8 weeks after planting

This rule is most useful when establishing young lavender plants, especially in pots, to prevent overwatering while ensuring they get enough moisture to develop strong roots.

Once the plant is established (after about 8 weeks), lavender generally prefers drier conditions and should be watered much less frequently, depending on the climate and soil drainage.

'Lavender doesn't like to be overwatered. It's best to allow the soil to dry out completely between waterings. Be sure not to let the plant sit in a saucer of water if it's in a pot,' says Steven Bell of Ethan Mason Paving.

'During the winter months, reduce watering as lavender goes dormant and requires less water.'

When should lavender be cut back?

The best time to prune lavender is in late summer or early autumn, but there's more to keeping these fragrant flowers happy than just that.

'When growing lavender in a pot, try pruning and repotting into a larger pot so there is more room for the roots to grow,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Always ensure lavender is in a sunny spot and in well-drained soil. Move into a sheltered space over winter to protect the plant from frost.'

Essentially, while it is possible to revive a woody lavender plant, it requires some patience and care – and it might just be easier to give in and replace it.

'Regular pruning, proper soil, adequate sunlight, and good watering practices are key to maintaining healthy lavender plants in the future,' says Steven.

Better luck next time, we guess...