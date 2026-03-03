These roses look just like peonies but they flower for months longer – and they also smell divine

Peonies are one of my absolute favourite garden flowers, with their pretty, bowl-shaped ruffled blooms, heady scent and spectrum of colours. But as much as I love seeing them come into bloom in my garden, the one thing I hate about peony season is that it just doesn’t last long enough. So in my quest for a longer-flowering alternative with the same appeal, I’ve been recommended these expert-approved gorgeous garden rose varieties that you’d swear were peonies.

Garden roses are bred to provide beauty and fragrance in a garden setting. Unlike standard roses used by florists, which tend to be small, pointed, and petals rotated around a single centre, garden roses are larger, with ruffled petals that swirl around multiple centres to form bigger, more rounded blooms, with every stem a little bit different. Garden roses also come in an abundance of colours, are highly fragrant and are available throughout the year, making them an ideal swap for peonies, whose lifespan is limited.

'If you’ve missed peony growing season or are planning your next display after it’s come and gone, these garden rose varieties are super-similar to peonies, so you can have something just as impactful when peony season has finished,’ recommends Shelley Davies, plant expert at Flying Flowers. ‘And if you fall in love with these flowers, you’ll be happy to hear they are in season year-round.’

1. Yves Piaget rose

‘If you’re looking for the ultimate peony ‘twin’, the ‘Yves Piaget’ rose is widely considered the closest match in the floral world,’ says Shelley. ‘With its oversized, ruffled blooms and fringed petals, it perfectly mimics the look of a large, fluffy pink peony.’

‘This particular stem is a powerhouse bloomer that keeps its deep, sweet rose fragrance all season long and is a favourite for high-end bouquets, offering the lush shape on a much more reliable stem that won’t drop all its petals the moment the wind blows.’

2. Eden rose

‘If you love the lush, romantic look of peonies but struggle with their short blooming season, ‘Eden’ roses are a popular alternative,’ suggests Shelley. ‘They have the same round, cup-shaped flowers and are packed with so many cream and soft pink petals that they look just like a classic peony.

‘And the best part of an ‘Eden’ rose when considering how to grow roses is that they bloom over and over again, giving you that romantic garden feel all summer long instead of just for a short time.’

3. Spirit of Freedom rose

‘The ‘Spirit of Freedom’ rose, designed by the famous David Austin, is a dream for peony lovers,’ says Shelley. ‘These flowers are big, round, and full of pink-lilac petals to give you that classic fluffy look.’

‘Unlike peonies, which often flop over and get stuck in the mud after a storm, these roses have sturdy stems that keep them standing tall even after a heavy rain.’

4. Earth Angel rose

‘Not only do ‘Earth Angel’ roses provide a great alternative bloom, but they also have amazing health,’ says Shelley. ‘While peonies can sometimes suffer from spots and mildew, the ‘Earth Angel’ is known for being super disease-resistant to even the most common rose problems.'

‘Earth Angel’ roses also have a powerful, sweet perfume that reminds people of lemons and raspberries, giving you the signature peony scent and fluffy style that stays green and bright all season long.’

5. Juliet rose

‘For those looking for a high-end alternative to the coral or peach-coloured peony, the ‘Juliet’ rose is the gold standard,’ suggests Shelley. ‘Also created by David Austin, it features a deep apricot heart and full petals that look just like a luxury peony.’

‘However, do keep in mind that the ‘Juliet’ rose is a premium choice and is often called the ‘£3 million rose’ due to the cost to develop it. While the price per stem can be higher than a standard peony, you’re paying for durability and a longer vase life, ensuring your ‘peony-style’ arrangement stays fresh and flawless much longer than the real thing.’

When to plant roses

When to plant roses depends on the type of plant you have, either a container-grown rose or a bare-root rose plant. Container-grown roses can be planted all year round, just as long as the ground is workable, but not frozen or waterlogged.

With bare root roses (supplied without soil or pots) the planting season begins as autumn sets in, from October right through to early April.

Container-grown roses can be planted anywhere in the garden, from beds and borders to tubs and containers. And the same is true with bare-root roses, which can go straight in the ground or be planted in a suitable container.

For any rose that is going to be grown in a container, just make sure that the pot is large enough to allow the rose room to grow. Aim for a container at least three times the size of the pot it came in from the nursery. And depth is more crucial than width, so always make sure that the container is deep enough for the roots to be able to really stretch out and downwards.

Mulch around your rose with plenty of organic matter, water in well and prune roses yearly to promote healthy growth.

Do you grow peonies in your garden? Will you try any of these garden rose alternatives? Let us know.