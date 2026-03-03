Lidl is our secret go-to place for buying outdoor plants – it's one of the cheapest places to pick up hydrangeas, azaleas and roses right now
Trust me, Lidl is great for picking up high-quality, budget plants
Now that March is here, it’s time to start getting your plants in the ground ready for spring, and right now, Lidl is selling a range of stunning blooms to get you started, including hydrangeas for just £6.99.
I love this time of year. As the days start getting longer and warmer, what better way to spend a weekend than prepping your garden border ideas for spring and picking up some new colourful blooms?
If planting hydrangeas or azaleas and roses has been on your list this year, you’ll want to head to your local Lidl right now to snag a bargain.
Lidl currently has hydrangeas, primroses, geraniums, lilacs, rhododendrons and various Italian herbs in store right now. On Thursday (5 March), more hydrangea, azaleas and roses will also be available to shop.
If you’re looking for bedding plants to add instant colour to your garden right now, Lidl is a great place to shop. They offer great prices for those working to a budget, and the plants are often good quality, too.
In fact, Ideal Home’s Digital Editor Rebecca Knight used Lidl to deck out her garden with beautiful blooms last year.
‘I kitted my garden out last year with a range of plants I picked up on a shopping trip to Lidl, including a dwarf apple tree, clematis, mini olive tree and a fig tree. They all cost me a fraction of the price of what they would have at the garden centre, and they're all thriving,’ she said.
‘I was amazed to find that they fared better than some of the plants I picked up from other fancy London garden centres. My top tips would be to buy them as soon as they land in store to get them in the best possible condition, and repot them as fast as possible to help them recover from any mistreatment they may have had from sitting at the supermarket for a few days.'
Hydrangeas, in particular, are one of the most popular choices for gardens. They’re a beautiful, nostalgic plant, as well as being well-suited to damp gardens, which I’d bet is a lot of gardens in Britain.
I’d also be looking to snap up Lidl’s Premium Azaleas (£6.99), which are available in red, white, pink and bicolour varieties. The flowering Azalea is approximately 27-33cm in height and comes in a 14cm pot.
As well as grabbing your plants, I’ve rounded up a few more essentials for planting this March.
Don’t be put off by purchasing plants from a budget supermarket. Often, you’ll still get great quality, but at a much better price.
