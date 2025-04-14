How much to spend on a lawn mower – the ideal price range for small, medium and large gardens

Wondering how much to spend on a lawn mower?

If you’re on the hunt for one of the best lawn mowers on the market and trying to pin down a target budget, it can be tricky to know where to start.

That’s why I checked in with the experts to help you determine exactly which price range will get you the best bang for your buck, based on the size and condition of your lawn.

How much to spend on a lawn mower for a small garden

If you’re working with small garden ideas and lawn space is tight, you don't have to spend a huge amount of money for a decent lawn mower.

‘For smaller gardens, it’s not necessary to spend a lot, and a basic electric mower, either corded or cordless, will usually be more than enough and very affordable,’ says Nick Ee, product and training manager at home improvement specialists BLACK+DECKER.

So, what price range are we talking?

‘For smaller lawns – think city gardens or compact suburban spaces – you can absolutely get a reliable mower in the £100–£200 range,’ says garden and outdoor expert Jose Escalante from Roofing Craftsmen. ‘A manual push mower or a basic electric model will do the trick, especially if your lawn is flat and easy to manage.’

How much to spend on a lawn mower for a medium-sized garden

If your lawn is a little larger but still not a sprawling space, you can think about a slightly more powerful model. While this usually means spending a little more, it’s worth the investment for a reliable piece of kit.

‘For medium-sized lawns, I’d recommend something a little more powerful, like a cordless battery-powered mower,’ says Nick. ‘These give you more freedom of movement and often come with useful features like mulching options or adjustable cutting heights, making them ideal for tackling a decent amount of grass in one go.’

It’s also a good idea to spend a little more on a mower if your lawn is uneven. We asked Jose for a target price range.

‘If you’ve got a mid-size lawn or slightly uneven terrain, you’ll want to spend a bit more – around £250–£400,’ he advises. ‘At this point, you’re getting better build quality, longer-lasting blades, and more power. Look for cordless electric mowers or even petrol models if you need the extra push.’

How much to spend on a lawn mower for a large garden

A large lawn provides a canvas for a myriad of lawn ideas, but it can also be hard to keep on top of all that lawn care. That’s why it’s worth investing in a pricier model with a few extra features that make maintenance a little easier.

‘For large gardens or anyone who’s serious about their lawn looking pristine year-round, I suggest investing at least £500,’ Jose says. ‘ At this level, you're in self-propelled or robotic mower territory – perfect for people who’d rather not spend their weekends pushing a mower back and forth.

'You’re also getting features like mulching, height adjustment, and better battery life.’

The verdict

We’ve broken it down by garden size, but what’s the average price range we should be looking at when buying a lawn mower?

‘The sweet spot for most homeowners is in that £250–£400 range,’ says Jose. ‘It's where performance, durability, and value really line up. But don’t just go by price – think about your lifestyle, your garden size, and how often you're actually mowing.

'A mower you enjoy using is one you’ll keep in good condition and use more often – and that’s what really keeps your lawn looking great.’

Which lawn mower have you got your eye on?