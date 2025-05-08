A mulching plug could be the secret to a greener, healthier lawn – here's how the lawn mower attachment works

Lawn mowers boast a range of clever features, each designed to improve user experience, but what is a mulching plug?

Whether you’re on the hunt for the best lawn mower on the market or you’ve just got your hands on a new piece of kit, it can be tricky to know what all of the mower lingo means.

That’s why I thought I’d check in with the experts to find out exactly what a mulching plug is, what it does, and why you should consider trying one out.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

So, what is a mulching plug?

Put simply, it’s an attachment that stops grass clippings from being expelled into a bag so that they can be mulched by your mower's blades instead.

‘A mulching plug on a lawnmower is a removable insert or cover that blocks the chute where grass clippings would normally exit into a bag or be discharged to the side,’ explains Peter Chaloner, managing director of Cobra, one of the UK's leading brands of garden machinery.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

With the exit of your lawnmower blocked, there’s nowhere for the fresh clippings to escape; instead, they’re processed into a mulch.

‘When the plug is in place, the mower blades chop the grass clippings into very fine pieces and push them back down into the lawn,’ says Peter.

Why should I use a mulching plug?

So, a mulching plug allows your lawn mower to make its very own mulch, which is gradually filtered out onto the grass.

Mulching beds, borders and containers holds a number of benefits, whether you’re hoping to protect plants with mulch when it's frosty or conserve soil moisture during the summer. The mulch created with the help of a mulching plug has a few advantages, too.

‘The mulch passes the standing grass blades and reaches the soil level, where it begins to decompose and releases its nutrients into the ground,’ explains Liam Cleary, lawn care expert at Old Railway Line Garden Centre.

It’s effectively free food for your lawn, from your lawn.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Clive Nichols Photography)

‘This natural fertilisation process not only improves soil health but also encourages denser, greener grass growth,’ explains Peter from Cobra. ‘Additionally, mulching helps the lawn retain moisture, reduces the need for chemical fertilisers, and minimises garden waste by eliminating the need to collect and dispose of clippings.’

A mulching plug offers an eco-friendly approach to mowing, and it’s well worth using if you want to save yourself the trouble of emptying your mower after every use. It’ll pave the way to a greener lawn, too – but it isn’t suitable for every garden.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Clive Nichols)

‘If you’re not likely to keep up with regular mowing, often allowing your grass to grow long, or you’re dealing with weed or disease issues, then there's a higher risk of the clippings clumping or spreading diseases, and it might not be the right choice for you,’ warns Liam from Old Railway Line Garden Centre.

If you’ve been keeping up with your lawn care tips, though, it’s well worth the investment.

‘Overall, using a mulching plug is an eco-friendly, time-saving method that supports a thriving lawn,’ Peter agrees.

Where to buy lawn mowers with a mulching plug

Some lawn mowers come with a mulching plug (so it's worth considering when you're working out how much to spend on a lawn mower), but for others, you’ll need to buy the attachment separately. Here are some of our favourite mowers that come with a mulching plug.

A healthier lawn, less garden waste and an eco-friendly spin on mowing – three reasons why a mulching plug is a brilliant feature to look for in a lawnmower.