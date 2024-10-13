How to divide hellebores – an expert guide to getting more winter flowers for free

Admit it: learning how to divide hellebores has been at the top of your gardening to-do list for a while now, hasn't it? And we can't blame you; learning how to divide perennials is an easy way to fill your garden with flowers for free (our favourite price tag!).

Now, you'll likely already know when to divide hellebores; it's a job that can be done successfully at any point in the year but, in an ideal world, it's best done during the season of mist and mellow fruitfulness.

As we're smack-bang in the middle of autumn, then, it's time to get to work. Here's everything you need to know about propagating hellebores via division.

How to divide hellebores

Widely considered one of the best perennial plants around, hellebores are exceedingly popular because they add a much needed splash of colour to the garden during winter.

While some varieties – Helleborus argutifolius, H. foetidus, H. lividus, and H. × sternii, to be exact – are best left to their own self-seeding devices, division is usually the best way to propagate these blooming beauties.

What you will need

Before you learn how to divide hellebores, it's best to gather the tools you need to get the job done. To that end, then, grab yourself...

Step-by-step guide

Once you've gathered your tools, it's time to start dividing your hellebores in earnest – and how better to do so than by following our guide packed to bursting with expert tips and advice?

1. Dig around the plant

The first thing to do when dividing hellebores, according to award-winning garden designer Zoe Claymore, is to dig around them carefully with a spade.

Zoe Claymore Social Links Navigation Garden designer Zoe Claymore is a multi award-winning garden designer based in London. She focuses on creating outdoor places with emotional connection and ecological integrity for her private and commercial clients.

'Then, gently lift it out of its hole, shaking off any loose soil,' she adds.

2. Start cutting

The next step in our How To Divide Hellebores 101 guide is simple enough: look, really look, at what you're working with.

'Look at the roots and rhizomes (horizontal stems), possibly rinsing them with water to see them better,' says Zoe, urging you to pay attention to any 'natural breaks in the root system and cut through the rhizomes at these points'.

'You should ensure you have roots, part of the rhizome, and some flower stems in each new plant you are creating. Aim for at least three healthy shoots in each'.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Clive Nichols)

It's really important to use a sharp knife when cutting your hellebore, according to Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'Hellebores have a very woody root system, so you will be met with a lot of problems if you don't use a sharp enough tool,' he cautions.

3. Replant as quickly as possible

Take care to work speedily with these winter flowers , as they need to be replanted ASAP after being divided.

'You can re-plant in the same spot, or choose a new position in your garden but remember it needs to have similar conditions to the original growing spot (e.g. cool and partially-shaded),' says Morris.

Zoe adds that you must make sure the roots stay moist at all times. 'I sometimes put perennial roots in a bucket of water to have a good soak while I'm digging the holes,' she notes.

4. Keep them well watered

It's important to keep watering your hellebores after you've divided them.

'Keep watering regularly during the first season until they're well established,' says Zoe. 'And remember that it might take a couple of years for the new plants to fully settle and start flowering properly, so prepare to play the long game.'

FAQs

When should I split my hellebores?

The best time to split (or divide) your hellebores is in the autumn when they're not in active growth, although you can also propagate them after they've finished flowering in the early spring, too.

How do you propagate hellebores?

Unless it's a self-seeding variety of hellebore, the best way to propagate hellebores is via division.

'Ensure your hellebore is well-watered the day before dividing. Use a gardening fork to carefully dig around the crown of your plant (don't get too close in case of causing root damage),' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Lift the entire plant out of the ground and gently shake off the soil so that the roots are fully exposed. Then, once all the soil has been removed, use a sharp knife to cut your hellebore clump into sections with a sharp knife.'

He adds that you must take care to ensure each section you cut has roots, rhizome and flower stems.

And just like that, you've learned how to divide hellebores like a gardening pro. Time to grab a sharp knife and set to work, before the first frosts roll in...