When to divide hellebores - the window where you can make gorgeous new plants for free

Knowing when to divide hellebores is a great trick to have up your sleeve if you're just setting out on your gardening journey as it's a genius way of getting more of these elegant flowering plants for free!

In general, learning how to divide perennials is one of those propagation methods that will help you to fill your garden for free, and hellebores are one of the best perennial plants to use this method on.

hellebores are extremely tough and able to withstand cold temperatures. As such, they have quickly become one of the most popular winter flowers that bloom at Christmas.

They're relatively easy to grow, true, needing little more in the way of maintenance than a good prune every so often.

The easiest and quickest way to make new hellebore plants is usually by digging up and dividing the clumps – also known as division. So, when to divide hellebores if you want the best results?

'You should divide your hellebores in the early autumn before they start flowering so that they don't expend all their energy on producing flowers,' advises Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK's only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Before you rush to set to work, though, Morris adds a word of caution.

'If the weather has been particularly wet, then hold off until after your plants have finished flowering in the spring, and the soil is less sodden,' he says – which, considering the unexpectedly rainy summer we've had this year, feels like the sort of advice that's well worth heeding.

Of course, while it's best to divide hellebores in the early autumn or spring when they're not in their active growth period, this isn't always possible.

Thankfully, Christopher O'Donoghue, co-director at Gardens Revived, points out that the official RHS guidelines for dividing perennials offer a loophole of sorts.

An RHS-trained gardener with almost two decades of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

'Most hellebores can be divided successfully at almost any time of the year,' he says, 'so long as you don't make any watering mistakes and keep their soil moist – but not waterlogged – afterwards.'

FAQs

How do you split a hellebore?

Not sure how to split a hellebore? They have surprisingly woody crowns, so after you've used a garden fork to lift them and dust them free of soil, you'll want to cut them with a spade or gardening knife.

The aim is to create a few clumps of 3-5 healthy shoots, ready for replanting in well conditioned soil (or frost-free pots) as soon as possible. Once this is done, give them a good watering and wait for them to work their magic!

Can you lift and divide hellebores?

While the majority of hellebores can be lifted and divided, there are some varieties you should avoid propagating in this manner, as they will struggle if they're moved once established.

Avoid moving, then, the likes of Helleborus argutifolius, H. foetidus, H. lividus and H. × sternii, and instead leave them to self-seed around your garden for a beautiful kaleidoscope of colours and varieties.

What time of year can I move hellebores?

While hellebores, like the majority of perennial plants, can be successfully divided at any time of year, it's best to do so when they're not in active growth.

To that end, then, you should divide yours before or after flowering in the early autumn or springtime (opt for the latter if it's been a particularly wet year).

Now that you know when to divide hellebores (and when not to), you can get to work filling your garden borders with these beautiful winter flowers. Just be sure to check the variety you're working with first, to ensure you don't disturb a hellebore that prefers sitting still.

Have fun dividing and conquering your gardening fears!