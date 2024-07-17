How to grow sunflowers in pots for beautiful blooms in even the smallest of spaces

If you've ever idly wondered how to grow sunflowers in pots, you're not alone; these vibrant yellow flowers epitomise summer, injecting a welcome dose of sunshine into any and every setting.

While they're famed for their size, though, they don't need lots of room to make a statement. In fact, you can absolutely plant sunflower seeds in pots if you're working with a small garden, patio, or balcony garden to save on space.



'With their striking appearance and towering stems, sunflowers are a delightful addition to any garden. And they’re very easy to grow in pots from seed too, so a great way to get the whole family involved in gardening,' says Emma Fell of Hillier Garden Centres.

How to grow sunflowers in pots

'Learning how to grow sunflowers in pots is very similar to growing them directly in the ground,' promises Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

That being said, there are a few extra steps to consider to ensure they thrive and flower.

What you will need

The first thing to decide, when learning how to grow sunflowers in pots, is which variety you will be nurturing.

'From the Mongolian Giant, which can grow to over 4m tall, to the diminutive Teddy Bear, not to mention everything in between, there are so many different sunflower varieties to choose from and not just the big yellow sunny flower heads that we love to see,' says Morris.

While you can learn how to propagate sunflowers for free, these are the seeds we recommend as an alternative:

'A tall sunflower can be grown in a pot as long as it is large enough and has support,' adds Morris, who notes that 'bamboo canes are ideal with some flexible string to tie the sunflower stalk to the cane'.

'For a larger variety of sunflower, a pot as big as 60cm across will be needed but for smaller sunflowers anything from 30cm will be fine.,' he advises, so be sure to pay attention to your plant's specific needs (check the label if you aren't sure).

You will also need to pick up the following:

What to do

Once you've gathered all of your tools to hand, it's time to get to work planting your sunflowers in pots.

Here's what to do...

1. Time it right

It doesn't matter if you're growing sunflowers in pots; you will still want to sow seeds undercover from April, just as you would when planting outside.

'As they grow, pot them up and begin to harden them off when all risk of frosts have passed – usually by mid May but sometimes later,' says Morris.

2. FInd a sunny spot

(Image credit: Future PLC/Clive Nichols)

'Sunflowers thrive in warm temperatures, so select a sunny spot in your garden that receives direct sunlight for your soon-to-be potted blooms,' advises Emma.

3. Pot them up

Morris says that you should 'plant sunflowers into a pot of good quality peat free compost with good drainage'.

Emma agrees, noting that 'sunflowers prefer loamy soil, rich in organic matter as they are very hungry plants'

4. Show them some TLC

(Image credit: Future PLC/Camilla Reynolds)

Don't make any watering mistakes with your potted sunflowers! Morris says they will need to be watered regularly – daily, in fact, 'if the weather is hot and dry or you will notice sunflowers quickly wilt'.

Emma adds that you should 'apply a balanced, slow-release fertiliser with a good source of nutrients like the Phostrogen Organic All Purpose Plant Food when the sunflowers reach a height of 6-8 inches'.

'As the sunflowers grow taller, they may require support to prevent them from toppling over,' she says. 'Install stakes or a trellis near the plants and gently tie the stems to them. This will help the sunflowers withstand strong winds and heavy blooms.'

FAQs

When can I put potted sunflowers outside?

If you're sowing your sunflower seeds in pots, then you can plant them in late March or April. However, it's best to wait until the plants are sturdy enough to handle life outdoors, so keep them inside until April or May (depending on the climate in your area).

Do sunflowers grow better in pots or ground?

Sunflowers are easy to grow in pots or the ground. Just be sure to water them more frequently if they're going to become part of your container garden – and that you select a smaller variety, if possible.

Do sunflower seeds come back every year?

The sunflowers we tend to grow at home are annuals, which means that they will not come back each year. However, Emma Fell of Hillier Garden Centres says that, 'as the sunflowers begin to fade and the petals wilt, its seeds will develop and mature'.

'To harvest sunflower seeds, allow the flower heads to dry on the plant. Cut off the head and remove the seeds by rubbing them gently with your hands. Dry the seeds further indoors before storing them in airtight containers.'

Now that you know how to grow sunflowers in pots, you can set to work making sure your outdoor space feels summery again (even in spite of all the heavy rainfall). Good luck!