These are the 4 Farrow & Ball shades experts predict will be big in 2026 – discover the colours set to define our homes next year

As we find ourselves at the tail end of the year, it feels only fitting to look to the new year and wonder what looks and styles will define 2026 and what we’ll be obsessed with. And where better to turn to than Farrow & Ball, pretty much everybody’s favourite paint brand and a leader in the interiors space? That’s exactly why I’ve asked the experts what Farrow & Ball shades will be big in 2026.

Farrow & Ball’s unique colours often become standalone paint trends in their own right, much like the almost black Railings shade that’s still one of the go-to Farrow & Ball colours for many interior designers. Meanwhile, others reflect the more general colour trends of the year that you’re going to soon see everywhere.

So if you are planning on redecorating your home next year or even now, at the very end of the year, these are the Farrow & Ball shades that experts recommend and predict will reflect the mood and colour palette of the next 12 months or so.

1. Scallop

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Scallop is one of the 12 new Farrow & Ball shades released earlier this year, which was a huge event in and of itself as the brand rarely ever introduces new colours to its highly curated range. This soft pink shade was an instant hit as it is so easy to use Scallop in your home, it’s so versatile. And Patrick O’Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball, predicts that its popularity will only continue rising in 2026.

‘We are seeing soft pinks growing in popularity as people turn to comforting, liveable shades. It also makes a great choice for those nervous of using an overtly bold pink. They can be clean without feeling too sharp, creating a wonderful and gentler alternative to a white wall. Our recently launched shade, Scallop, has been immensely popular for this reason,’ he says.

2. Hay

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Dulux named the sunny yellow shade called True Joy its colour of the year for 2025, but it’s butter yellow that’s been the major colour trend since last year, both in fashion and interiors. And it’s set to continue well into 2026, as colour experts predict that the pairing of butter yellows and dark reds will be the winning combo. And, of course, Farrow & Ball has an answer for the butter yellow trend that everyone’s craving in the form of its Hay shade.

‘Soft yellows are becoming popular choices for those nervous of committing fully to yellow. Hay is rapidly growing in popularity. It is not as brash as some yellows can be, and it is dirty enough to effectively serve as a neutral. It gives warmth without feeling overwhelming and, unlike many yellows, it will feel incredibly at home in a contemporary interior, especially when paired with warm oak furnishings,’ Patrick at Farrow & Ball says.

3. Brinjal

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Speaking of dark reds, Farrow & Ball has a whole host of them. But one that I’ve admittedly never come across before is Brinjal, even though it's perhaps more in the deep plum and aubergine purples territory. And yet, that’s the one that Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed, predicts will be the one to go for.

‘Maximalism isn’t going anywhere, but it is maturing. Instead of relying on loud primary colours, people will experiment with richer, moodier shades, russet reds and purples like Farrow & Ball’s Brinjal. Texture will play a bigger role too, with wall panelling, trim work, and wainscoting being used to add dimension and elevate these bolder colours. It’s less about chaos and more about curating,’ he explains.

4. Sardine

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Blue shades of all kinds are set to be big in 2026. But according to Michael at The Paint Shed, it’s largely mineral-inspired blues like Sardine from Farrow & Ball and similar hues that will be all the rage.

‘Mineral-inspired tones are set to define 2026, and Farrow & Ball’s palette is perfectly positioned for this shift. Shades like Sardine by Farrow & Ball, in particular, fit this colour palette. They have a muted, subtle mineral quality that creates a kind of cool-toned earthiness. As we move further away from the dominance of all-white minimalism, these gentler, nature-driven colours offer a more styled, intimate alternative,’ he says.

Hopefully, this will give you some inspiration for your next paint project. Which direction do you reckon you’ll go – Scallop, Hay, Brinjal or Sardine?