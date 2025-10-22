Wind-rock is the biggest problem your roses will face over winter – it can be deadly, but it's easy to avoid when you know how

Roses are what I’d consider ‘old faithfuls’ in the garden – they’ll stick around for years, even decades, with the right care.

If you’ve just planted a rose for the first time, though, there’s one thing you’ll need to watch out for: wind-rock. In fact, even older, taller varieties are at risk of this common rose problem – and it can damage your plant long-term if you don’t nip it in the bud.

Here’s what wind-rock actually means for your roses, and the best ways to avoid it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

Wind-rock means pretty much what it says on the tin: it occurs when the wind, well, rocks trees and shrubs like roses. It’s especially common in winter, when we’re more likely to see stronger, colder winds.

‘Wind-rock occurs when strong winds cause a rose bush – especially newly planted or tall varieties – to rock back and forth in the soil,’ explains Tina Limmer, senior rosarian at Peter Beales Roses.

If it isn’t corrected early, wind-rock can damage roses or, at the very least, stunt their growth. That's why exposed, windy spots are among the places you should never plant roses in the garden.

‘Over time, this movement loosens the roots and creates air pockets around them, preventing the rose from taking up water and nutrients effectively,’ Tina explains.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

So, in short, the more your rose rocks in the wind, the more pockets are created in the soil around the roots – and the less soil around the roots, the less routes for water and nutrients to reach your plant (even if you've fertilised your rose at the right time).

‘It can also damage fine feeder roots, leaving the plant weak or stunted,’ Tina adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

So, how do you prevent wind-rock?

Well, the easiest way is to make sure your rose is planted properly from day one. You’ll need to press the soil firmly around the base of the plant to give it as good a natural anchor as possible.

It’s also worth mulching, according to Tina, who advises, ‘Apply a generous mulch layer to protect roots and stabilise soil moisture.’

Miracle-Gro Peat Free Premium Rose, Tree & Shrub Compost from Amazon encourages strong roots and includes waterlock technology, which means it'll keep your plants hydrated for longer.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

It’s a good idea to invest in some good plant supports and stake your roses, too. These bow plant supports from Amazon come in a range of sizes.

‘Use a sturdy stake or frame for taller or newly planted roses, especially in exposed spots,’ Tina says.

You can also prune your roses in autumn to prepare them for winter winds – but only lightly.

‘You should save pruning your climbing roses until late winter, but you can use this month to prune off any long, whippy, or straggly stems to prevent them from rocking in strong winds,’ says Helena Jones, gardening expert and head of commercial at Hedges Direct.

Wind-rock might be a threat to your roses over the coming months, but with the right planting techniques, mulch and plant supports in place, they should stand strong until spring arrives.