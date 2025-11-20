The one thing you should never feed birds in winter (no matter what anyone tells you)

Feeding garden birds, especially when it’s chilly, feels like one of the loveliest things you can do – but there’s one thing you should never feed birds in winter (no matter what anyone tells you).

Yes, when the mornings turn icy and the trees are bare, it’s natural to want to help wildlife by offering a little extra nourishment. But while our instincts are good, you need to know what to feed garden birds, as some winter feeding habits do far more harm than we realise.

There’s one mistake that bird experts see again and again. And, while there’s no denying that it’s a well-meaning one, it’s surprisingly dangerous for our feathered friends.

Stop feeding this to birds in winter

I used to watch my granddad save bacon fat, drippings, gravy-soaked scraps and fatty bits from the Sunday roast for the birds every single winter.

He absolutely loved birds; he taught me their names and their calls, he encouraged me to care for them all year round, and I still think of him whenever a robin bobs into my path.

As such, I grew up believing that fat keeps birds warm, and while that’s true in the case of high-quality suet or unsalted, raw fats that have been specially designed for bird feeders, cooked grease is a completely different matter.

In fact, it’s the one thing you should never feed birds in winter, as it solidifies into a residue that spreads onto feathers, feet and beaks.

‘Grease and gravy can smear onto feathers and strip away waterproofing just when birds need it most,’ warns Sean McMenemy from Ark Wildlife.

This loss of waterproofing is more serious than it sounds. Birds rely on perfectly maintained feathers to stay warm and dry. If grease coats their plumage, it prevents feathers from locking together. Rain seeps in, body heat escapes, and a bird that can’t stay dry in winter? Well, it can’t survive long.

It’s an especially heartbreaking hazard because it so often comes from kindness; a scoop of leftover gravy here, a bit of bacon rind from breakfast there. Countless people don’t realise that their little treat for their winged visitors is actually the one thing you should never feed birds in winter.

‘Birds need calories, yes, but the right kind. Think fuel, not fat from your grill tray,’ says Christopher O’Donoghue of Gardens Revived, who has started making ‘bird pizzas’ with his children for his own garden birds (a wooden disc covered in mud, seeds, and dried mealworms).

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived in 2018 and created a thriving family business. He has since worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, award-winning RHS flower show gardens, and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

‘Keep it natural. A handful of sunflower hearts and a bit of clean suet will do far more good than any leftover roast scraps,’ he adds.

Your bird feeding essentials:

FAQs

What food is best for birds in winter? If you’re wondering what food is best for birds in winter, stick to sunflower hearts, peanuts, suet pellets or blocks, high-quality seed mixes, and chopped apples and berries.

What should you not feed garden birds? When it comes to determining what not to feed garden birds, Sean McMenemy from Ark Wildlife says you should steer clear of greasy leftovers, bread, cakes, and biscuits. ‘Kitchen leftovers provide little nutrition or the wrong kind. If we wouldn’t eat it, neither should our birds. Fresh, natural, unsalted, and uncooked: if it ticks those four boxes, it’s usually safe.’ Take care, too, to clean feeders regularly to prevent mould and disease from spreading, especially because winter encourages birds to flock together (and avoid leaving food to go mouldy or damp for that same reason).

We know it’s hard, especially with all those delicious foods going in and out of the oven, but resist the temptation to recycle your roast leftovers outdoors. Keep the bacon grease in the pan, the gravy in the bin, and give your garden birds the nutrition they truly need.

A few smart feeding choices will keep them healthy through the coldest months, and reward you with lively, grateful visitors all winter long.