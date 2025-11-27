How to protect your Christmas tree from underfloor heating – 3 things you need to do if you don't want it dropping all its needles in a week

Underfloor heating is a luxury, but it doesn’t always get on very well with a real Christmas tree.

Why? Well, the endgame of all real Christmas tree care tips is to keep the tree fresh for as long as possible – and too much heat can dry it out, cause needle loss, and shorten its lifespan.

To find out why (and what you can do to counteract the effects), I spoke to plant and tree experts about the impact of underfloor heating on real Christmas trees.

How does underfloor heating affect a real Christmas tree?

(Image credit: Getty Images / JohnnyGreig)

If you’re wondering how long a real Christmas tree will last, it depends not only on how well you look after it, but also on the conditions it lives in at home. Underfloor heating, sadly, can do more harm than good.

‘Underfloor heating can indeed shorten the lifespan of a real Christmas tree,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. ‘The heat rising from the floor intensifies moisture loss in the tree, causing it to dry out more rapidly.’

In fact, dehydration is one of the most common causes of poor needle retention, and affected Christmas trees should be avoided by pet owners at all costs.

‘This results in brittle branches and increased needle fall, which means the tree will not stay fresh as long as it would in a cooler environment,’ Julian explains.

How to protect a real Christmas tree from underfloor heating

1. Use a thermal mat

So, in short, underfloor heating can dry out a tree and cause it to shed its needles faster than normal. Luckily, though, there are a few ways to tackle the problem.

‘Thermal mats can definitely help,’ says Gareth Mitchell, tree expert and founder of Tree2MyDoor. ‘Alongside keeping your underfloor heating at a steady, moderate setting, they help to reduce the amount of heat that transfers to your tree.’

Of course, a thermal mat will also protect your floor from water and tree debris. This silicone microwave mat from Amazon is heat-resistant and will help block some of the underfloor heat.

‘These mats act as a barrier, reducing direct heat exposure from the floor and thereby slowing moisture loss from the tree base,’ agrees Julian from British Garden Centres. ‘While thermal mats won't eliminate the drying caused by warm indoor temperatures, they can help extend the tree’s freshness by insulating it from direct heat.’

If you want to hide the mat, a Christmas tree skirt like this Habitat Woven Seagrass Christmas Tree Skirt from Argos will do the job nicely.

2. Monitor the heating

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

So, although a thermal mat won’t entirely protect your Christmas tree from the effects of underfloor heating, it’ll provide an effective barrier. To keep your tree as fresh as possible, though, you’ll need to make sure you aren't turning the heating up too high.

‘The key is to keep your underfloor heating at a steady, moderate temperature, ideally around 16-19°C,’ advises Gareth. ‘Avoid big fluctuations in warmth, as consistent conditions help your tree retain moisture and stay fresher for longer.’

3. Keep it hydrated

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

Of course, you’ll also need to know how often you should water your Christmas tree, because hydration is key to retaining the needles.

‘Hydration is equally as important,’ says Gareth. ‘Many people underestimate how much water a Christmas tree can drink, often one to two pints a day, depending on its size. Use a reservoir stand, check the water level daily, and make sure it never drops below the base of the trunk.’

Cutting off the base of your Christmas tree before standing it in water will also increase its lifespan. You can buy water reservoirs from a range of outdoor retailers, like this Krinner Christmas tree stand from B&Q, which includes a foot pump.

Underfloor heating doesn't need to be a death sentence for your Christmas tree. Just keep it well-watered, the heating down, and a thermal mat in place where possible.