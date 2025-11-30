3 chefs share the clever kitchen gadgets they can’t live without – they’d make the best gifts for foodies, and they start from £10

Kitchen appliances and gadgets can be a controversial Christmas gift idea, but for keen chefs and home-fanatics, there's nothing that sparks joy more.

Whether you're shopping for a budding pastry chef or a home cook who loves to try new things, you'll want to hear from the pros when it comes to choosing the kitchen items that would be top of their wishlist. From small stocking-stuffer level budgets to bigger ticket items, I've spoken to three chefs to understand exactly what they use on a weekly basis, and what they would buy for their loved ones.

I've been inspired for my own Christmas list, but there's plenty on here I'm adding to my basket for family and friends too, especially over Black Friday weekend. Here's what the chefs had to say.

1. Thomas Frake - Publican & Chef at The Silks

(Image credit: Magimix)

Even chefs take shortcuts sometimes, and recommend that you do too. 'A mini food processor is a kitchen essential for me, I use it for everyday cooking at home - probably more than I should. It makes prep jobs much quicker and easier,' explains chef and publican Thomas Strake.

There are a few more rogue kitchen tools that you might not already have in your collection, but that are worth investing in for yourself or as gifts to end off 2025. 'A mandolin gives professional results on so many dishes such as potato dauphinoise, homemade slaw, dill pickles, celeriac remoulade, piccalilli, game chips, crisps, pickled ginger, and even just basic veg and salad prep,' Thomas adds. 'Try to buy one that is not only adjustable, but also includes julienne and crinkle cut blades.'

A knife sharpener might get a few raised eyebrows when gifted, but will garner some much needed appreciation when faced with blunt, unusable knives.

'Blunt knives bashed up in the kitchen drawer are dangerous and give poor results. There's an old adage that "food tastes better with a sharp knife" and it's true! Get a decent chef knife, protect it and keep it sharp to level up your cooking prep,' says Thomas.

Thomas Frake Social Links Navigation Chef & Publican Thomas is a chef + publican, and MasterChef 2020 Winner. In 2024, he opened The Silks, a pub near Marlborough, where he brings his love of pub classics to life, serving comforting, flavour-packed dishes that reflect his signature style and dedication to quality

Magimix Magimix Le Micro Mini Chopper £59 at Amazon UK Magimix are known for their food processors and choppers, and while some might be out of budget, this mini style is much more affordable. I use this on a weekly basis and it does everything I need. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Rota Folding Manual Knife Sharpener £20 at Amazon UK Joseph Joseph make the most genius kitchen gadgets and this knife sharpener is no exception. It's a 'useful' stocking stuffer that your family won't know they needed. OXO Oxo 1119100 Good Grips Handheld Mandoline Slicer, Stainless Steel, White/black, Standard Check Amazon £10.12 at Amazon UK A mandoline is a simple gadget that will complete any kitchen kit. It will be particularly favoured by budding chefs.

2. Alix Caiger - Bespoke Caterer, Caiger & Co.

I haven't heard from a single chef who doesn't love the Meater Thermometer. If the pros are using it, then it's a sign that you should too. 'I always give this as gifts, I think the whole family has one now!' gushes Alix Caiger, Bespoke Caterer at Caiger & Co.

Good quality kitchen essentials, like stainless steel mixing bowls, will also make daily tasks so much easier. 'I love that these bowls are sturdy, and non-slip (great for mixing), which makes prepping pastry, batters or layered salads so much easier and cleaner, ideal for someone who loves cooking and values efficiency in the kitchen!' Alix adds.

Kitchenware can be fun and colourful, too. We've waxed lyrical about Allday Goods knives in the past, and Alix is also a fan. 'I adore this Allday Goods butter knife because something as simple as a beautiful butter knife elevates everyday meals; spreading butter, soft cheeses or pâté becomes a small moment of luxury.'

Alix Caiger Social Links Navigation Bespoke Caterer Alix trained at Leith’s School of Food and Wine. She now runs a successful London-based catering company, Caiger & Co., focussing on providing bespoke and personalised menus, using local and seasonal produce, and sustainable practices.

John Lewis John Lewis Nesting Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, Set of 3, Silver £20 at John Lewis I'm buying this as a Christmas gift for myself. I have one stainless steel mixing bowl but need extras for baking, prepping salads and marinading meat. Allday Goods Butter Knife - Zap £29 at alldaygoods.co.uk Our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly, is a huge fan of the Allday Goods knives. This butter knife is the perfect stocking stuffer and it's also good for the planet - it's a win-win. MEATER Meater Pro / 2 Plus: Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer £90.30 at Amazon UK My family have used this Meater thermometer for years - it's ideal for any tech-lovers and has avoided many a household argument.

3. Dhruv Baker - Chef, Charcutier & MasterChef Winner

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

Sometimes, simple is best. A kitchen doesn't necessarily need the fanciest gadgets, particularly if you don't have an abundance of kitchen storage, so it's best to focus on the foundations. Dhruv Baker, Chef and MasterChef Winner, agrees.

'My go-to tools in the kitchen are very simple. Good knives (Kin Knives have been my favourites for years), a Microplane for garlic, nutmeg and zesting lemons, limes, and oranges, a good temperature probe so not to ruin a valuable cut of beef or your Christmas turkey - a Thermapen is a fantastic investment,' Dhruv explains.

Dhruv Baker Social Links Navigation Chef, Presenter & Charcutier Dhruv is a chef, presenter + charcutier, who won MasterChef in 2010. As well as being a respected judge for prestigious industry accolades including the World Cheese Awards and the Great Taste Awards, he’s also a regular host of events across the country, including at Fortnum & Mason.

Microplane Microplane Zester Grater £14.95 at Amazon UK You can't go wrong with the original Microplane zester and grater - whether for lemon zest or to replace a bigger grater, it's a daily-use device. Kin Knives Kinder Petty 120mm £90 at kinknives.com Japanese knives make the ultimate gift for any foodies in your life. This smaller knife is slightly more affordable and a great entry-level style. Lavatools Javelin Ultra Fast Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer £15.19 at Amazon UK A Thermapen, while chef-approved, can be expensive. If you want something more affordable, this folding meat thermometer is available in a range of pretty colours.

The best part about these simple, yet life-changing, kitchen tools is that they also make perfect gifts. Whether it's for Christmas, birthday or a housewarming you can't go wrong with one of these gifts for the foodies in your life.