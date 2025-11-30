Jump to category:
3 chefs share the clever kitchen gadgets they can’t live without – they’d make the best gifts for foodies, and they start from £10

They're going on my personal Christmas wishlist

green second hand kitchen with black range cooker dresser and window with sink area Future PLC : Paul Craig
(Image credit: Future PLC / Paul Craig)
Kitchen appliances and gadgets can be a controversial Christmas gift idea, but for keen chefs and home-fanatics, there's nothing that sparks joy more.

Whether you're shopping for a budding pastry chef or a home cook who loves to try new things, you'll want to hear from the pros when it comes to choosing the kitchen items that would be top of their wishlist. From small stocking-stuffer level budgets to bigger ticket items, I've spoken to three chefs to understand exactly what they use on a weekly basis, and what they would buy for their loved ones.

1. Thomas Frake - Publican & Chef at The Silks

Magimix le micro mini chopper

(Image credit: Magimix)

Even chefs take shortcuts sometimes, and recommend that you do too. 'A mini food processor is a kitchen essential for me, I use it for everyday cooking at home - probably more than I should. It makes prep jobs much quicker and easier,' explains chef and publican Thomas Strake.

There are a few more rogue kitchen tools that you might not already have in your collection, but that are worth investing in for yourself or as gifts to end off 2025. 'A mandolin gives professional results on so many dishes such as potato dauphinoise, homemade slaw, dill pickles, celeriac remoulade, piccalilli, game chips, crisps, pickled ginger, and even just basic veg and salad prep,' Thomas adds. 'Try to buy one that is not only adjustable, but also includes julienne and crinkle cut blades.'

A knife sharpener might get a few raised eyebrows when gifted, but will garner some much needed appreciation when faced with blunt, unusable knives.

'Blunt knives bashed up in the kitchen drawer are dangerous and give poor results. There's an old adage that "food tastes better with a sharp knife" and it's true! Get a decent chef knife, protect it and keep it sharp to level up your cooking prep,' says Thomas.

Thomas Frake
Thomas Frake

Thomas is a chef + publican, and MasterChef 2020 Winner. In 2024, he opened The Silks, a pub near Marlborough, where he brings his love of pub classics to life, serving comforting, flavour-packed dishes that reflect his signature style and dedication to quality

2. Alix Caiger - Bespoke Caterer, Caiger & Co.

I haven't heard from a single chef who doesn't love the Meater Thermometer. If the pros are using it, then it's a sign that you should too. 'I always give this as gifts, I think the whole family has one now!' gushes Alix Caiger, Bespoke Caterer at Caiger & Co.

Good quality kitchen essentials, like stainless steel mixing bowls, will also make daily tasks so much easier. 'I love that these bowls are sturdy, and non-slip (great for mixing), which makes prepping pastry, batters or layered salads so much easier and cleaner, ideal for someone who loves cooking and values efficiency in the kitchen!' Alix adds.

Kitchenware can be fun and colourful, too. We've waxed lyrical about Allday Goods knives in the past, and Alix is also a fan. 'I adore this Allday Goods butter knife because something as simple as a beautiful butter knife elevates everyday meals; spreading butter, soft cheeses or pâté becomes a small moment of luxury.'

Alix Caiger
Alix Caiger

Alix trained at Leith’s School of Food and Wine. She now runs a successful London-based catering company, Caiger & Co., focussing on providing bespoke and personalised menus, using local and seasonal produce, and sustainable practices.

3. Dhruv Baker - Chef, Charcutier & MasterChef Winner

kitchen with white walls white cabinet and gas stove

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

Sometimes, simple is best. A kitchen doesn't necessarily need the fanciest gadgets, particularly if you don't have an abundance of kitchen storage, so it's best to focus on the foundations. Dhruv Baker, Chef and MasterChef Winner, agrees.

'My go-to tools in the kitchen are very simple. Good knives (Kin Knives have been my favourites for years), a Microplane for garlic, nutmeg and zesting lemons, limes, and oranges, a good temperature probe so not to ruin a valuable cut of beef or your Christmas turkey - a Thermapen is a fantastic investment,' Dhruv explains.

Dhruv Baker
Dhruv Baker

Dhruv is a chef, presenter + charcutier, who won MasterChef in 2010. As well as being a respected judge for prestigious industry accolades including the World Cheese Awards and the Great Taste Awards, he’s also a regular host of events across the country, including at Fortnum & Mason.

The best part about these simple, yet life-changing, kitchen tools is that they also make perfect gifts. Whether it's for Christmas, birthday or a housewarming you can't go wrong with one of these gifts for the foodies in your life.

Holly Cockburn
Holly Cockburn
Content Editor

After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!). 

