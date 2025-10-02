What to prune in October – trim these plants now to protect them from winter damage
Get there before the cold weather does!
Wondering what to prune in October?
Even though there are some plants you should never prune in autumn, it’s the prime time to give others a trim before the colder weather sets in – especially varieties that are prone to windrock and other types of winter damage. For others, like summer-flowering shrubs, you’ll see the benefits of an October prune in spring.
If you’re hoping to make use of your secateurs this month, keep these plants in mind.
1. Climbing roses
If you’re wondering when to prune a climbing rose, October gives the green light for some gentle pruning – but it’s mostly about protecting the plant over the colder months.
‘Climbing roses send out long, flexible shoots that are easily torn by winter winds,’ explains Annelise Brilli, Thompson & Morgan’s horticultural expert.
‘Tie in the shoots to fill gaps where needed, or shorten them ahead of your routine winter pruning.’
2. Hardy perennials
Now that most perennials have finished flowering, it’s time to cut back hardy types, like geraniums, salvias and catmint.
‘Perennials that have finished flowering can be cut back to just above ground level, although some gardeners prefer to leave them for winter,’ says Helena Jones, gardening expert and head of commercial at Hedges Direct.
You can leave perennials alone for winter interest and shelter for wildlife, but if you’d prefer to keep your garden looking tidy, October is the prime time to trim them.
3. Buddleja
You shouldn’t be giving buddleja a hard prune in October, but your plant can benefit from a light trim.
‘Buddleja produces abundant top growth that can act like a sail in winter winds, rocking their roots and increasing the risk of stem rot,’ explains Annelise.
‘Avoid winter damage by trimming them by roughly half now. Don’t worry about being precise – you’ll give them a more thorough hard prune come spring.’
As Annelise says, the best time to cut buddleja back properly is early spring – but trimming them a little now can protect them from winter damage, especially if your garden is exposed to high winds. Lavatera can be treated in the same way.
Is pruning on your list of jobs to do in the garden in October?
