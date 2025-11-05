3 plants you shouldn't prune this autumn – experts warn that trimming these shrubs and trees will cause more harm than good

The leaves might be falling off the trees, but it isn’t that cold outside just yet – which means there are some plants you shouldn’t prune this autumn. Not yet, anyway.

Sure, there are a lot of plants you should never prune in any autumn – but this year’s slightly warmer-than-usual temperatures mean you’ll need to steer very clear of certain trees and shrubs until the weather gets colder.

Well, there are three key types to avoid pruning this autumn, specifically, according to experts. Here they are…

1. Evergreens

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Autumn is absolutely not the best time to cut back evergreen shrubs in any year, but because of the dry weather we’ve had in recent months, it’s even more crucial that you don’t trim them this season.

‘Evergreens should normally not be pruned in autumn, but this year, it is especially important,' says Richard Barker, gardening expert and commercial director at LBS Horticulture. 'Dry conditions can mean that the plant will lose much-needed water and heal much more slowly.'

Regardless of this autumn’s weather, though, it’s best to wait until spring before you tackle evergreen shrubs and trees.

2. Deciduous shrubs

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacky Parker Photography)

When it comes to the best time to prune shrubs, there isn’t really a set rule – it depends on when they flower, for one.

According to Thompson & Morgan’s horticultural expert Annelise Brilli, though, it’s best to leave deciduous shrubs well alone this season.

‘Recent cooler temperatures have slowed plant growth, but many are still not fully dormant and retain their leaves,’ she explains. ‘Avoid routine pruning of deciduous shrubs until all leaves have fallen.’

Generally, you'll need to wait until late winter or early spring to prune late-flowering shrubs like buddleja, and later in the spring for early-flowering shrubs like lilacs. Just remember to use a sturdy pair of secateurs, like the WOLF-Garten Bypass Secateurs, £21.99 at Amazon.

3. Trees that produce sap

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

Evergreen and deciduous shrubs and trees cover quite a broad range of plants you shouldn’t prune this autumn, but you’ll want to take extra care to avoid trimming trees that produce sap, like acers and birches. It’s all down to the warmer autumn weather we’re having this year.

‘When temperatures are warmer than usual, it can delay leaves falling and plants entering dormancy,’ Richard explains. ‘Pruning should be avoided if sap-producing trees have not lost their leaves, as they may bleed sap from pruning wounds. Prolonged loss of sap can weaken trees, and the sap can also attract pests to pruning wounds.’

So, if you want to avoid damaging your tree’s health and dealing with more garden plant pests than you have to, it’s best to avoid pruning any trees that produce sap this autumn. If you do find your tools getting clogged when it comes to pruning later on, it's worth ordering some tool cleaner, like the Felco Plant Resin Remover Spray from Amazon.

If you’re keen to keep busy in the garden this month, there are plenty of other November garden jobs to be cracking on with.