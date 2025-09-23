I was lucky enough to be invited to a behind-the-scenes tour of B&Q’s plant trial grounds in Fareham, Hampshire, to see their plant-testing process and get a first look at the new ‘Catherine’s Rose’ launching exclusively in B&Q stores on 22nd September. Named in honour of HRH The Princess of Wales, it was a fabulous chance to get a look at the new rose and meet the team behind it.

Seeing the gorgeous new rose up close and with the experts on hand to chat to, it was great being able to talk all things roses and pick up plenty of useful rose-growing tips and info. The first thing I wanted to know, though, was: can you plant roses in autumn?

Absolutely, says Philip Harkness of Harkness Roses, who bred the delightful Catherine’s Rose. This is because roses are dormant during the colder autumn months, and with the ground moist, it makes it the ideal time for transplanting if you’re thinking about when to plant roses. As the ground warms up in spring, the roots start to establish themselves, giving your roses a head start before the growing season takes off again.

Catherine's Rose will raise money for the Princess's favourite cancer charity, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, with £10 from every rose sold in store going to the charity.



When is the optimum time to plant roses? ‘When to plant roses rather depends on the type of plant you have, either a container-grown rose or a bare-root plant,’ said Philip when we chatted. ‘With bare root roses (supplied without soil or pots) the planting season begins as autumn sets in, fom October right through to late March or early April.’ ‘Catherine’s Rose is a container-grown rose, which means that it can be planted all year round, just as long as the ground is workable, but not frozen or waterlogged,’ added Philip. While Catherine’s Rose won’t be in flower if bought now, it will be in bloom between mid-June and late autumn next year, so planting now, while the soil is moist and the weather cooler, will give it plenty of time for the root system to really establish itself.

What is the difference between a container-grown rose and a bare-root rose? Container-grown roses mean that the rose has been lifted while dormant and then potted up. The advantage of buying a container-grown rose is that it has already started to develop its root system in the soil/pot and will most likely arrive in flower (if bought during the summer), adding instant colour to your garden. Bare-root roses are usually available to buy from November to March. Grown in the ground before being lifted while dormant, soil is cleaned off and stems trimmed, with bare-root roses then supplied without pots or soil, ready to plant straight into the garden. This makes them easier to handle and cheaper to buy than their pot-grown counterparts. ‘Bare root roses are quick to establish as their roots make direct contact with the soil. This can mean healthier and more vigorous plants in less time,’ said Philip. ‘Once established, roses can last a long time (whether container-grown or bare root) and you’ll be rewarded with colour and fragrance every summer.’

Do container-grown roses have to stay in a pot or container? ‘No,’ said Philip. Container grown roses can be planted anywhere in the garden, from flower beds and borders to tubs and containers. And the same is true with bare-root roses, which can go straight in the ground or be grown in pots. Philip’s golden rule when growing roses in containers is to always make sure that the pot is big enough. ‘Ensure that you use a container that is large enough to allow your rose to grow,’ he advises. ‘It should be at least three times the size of the pot it came in from the nursery. And depth is more crucial than width, so always make sure that the container is deep enough for the roots to be able to really stretch out and downwards.’

How do I plant my new rose? When it comes to how to plant roses, the process is broadly the same, whether re-planting a container-grown rose or a bare-root rose. It’s important not to let the rose’s roots dry out (especially with bare-root plants) so before planting, fill a bucket with water and stand the plant in it for an hour or two. In your planting bed, spread a bucket of well-rotted organic matter over the surface, forking it in. Then apply a general fertiliser across the same area, mixing in to the same depth as the organic matter. Next, prepare a planting hole that is roughly twice the size of the existing root ball, fork over the bottom of the hole to loosen the soil which will help the roots of your rose to spread out. Philip recommends always adding a handful of slow-release fertiliser such as bonemeal (like this Bone Meal Plant Feed Fertiliser, £9.99, Amazon) at the bottom of the hole, mixing it in with the soil. Then take your plant and gently tease out the roots by hand. Position in the centre of the prepared hole, with the nubby point where the branches grow from the base of the rose a couple of inches below soil level. Slowly backfill, using the removed soil, so it falls around the roots. Lightly firm the soil around the rose with your foot and water well. If you plan to plant your rose in a container, the process for how to grow potted roses is pretty similar.

Should I feed my new rose after planting? Hold off from feeding or fertilising your new rose after planting advises Philip. ‘Wait for at least six weeks to give the roots time to settle and grow. Instead, apply a layer of organic mulch, such as well-rotted manure, garden compost or leaf mould around the base of the rose. This will help retain moisture and suppress weeds.’

