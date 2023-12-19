How to repot a Christmas cactus for a thriving plant long after the festive season
The step-by-step guide to repotting a Christmas cactus as advised by experts
Alongside poinsettia and amaryllis, a Christmas cactus is a go-to plant to bring vibrant colour to your home during the festive season. But if you have had your Christmas cactus for a few years the roots will have grown and you will need to know how to repot a Christmas cactus to ensure it continues to thrive.
Regular repotting is an essential part of Christmas cactus care, which should be performed every 2 to 3 years or when the current plant pot is getting too small for the roots.
But getting the techniques and essentials right is crucial to ensuring your repotting will be a success. That’s why we turned to our plant and gardening experts for a helping hand in the matter. But rest assured, it couldn’t be easier once you know what to do.
How to repot a Christmas cactus
If you want to avoid having Christmas cactus problems, then regularly repotting your plant is key. Doing so every 2 to 3 years is optimal but you should also keep an eye on the rootball filling the pot. This is a clear sign that it’s time to repot to a larger container.
What you’ll need
- Well-draining soil suitable for succulents like this one at Amazon
- A plant pot with drainage holes, 8-16 centimetres wider than the previous one – we like this one at John Lewis
- Trimming scissors like these ones at Amazon
How to repot a Christmas cactus - step-by-step
Start the repotting process by choosing the right pot you’ll be transferring your plant into.
1. Choose the right planter
‘Choose a planter that has a drainage hole at the bottom to allow water to move easily throughout the soil, promoting good water circulation and avoiding root rot. This way, you'll prevent water from getting trapped in the pot, which can be fatal for the plant,’ recommends Petar Ivanov, gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners.
‘Their new pot should also be larger than its previous container, about 8 to 16 centimetres bigger depending on its size and how long its roots are. Christmas cacti grow wide, so a wider pot will be a better choice than a deep one to provide your plant with stability.’
2. Remove the cactus from the current pot
Then remove the cactus from its current pot – and there is a method for that.
‘Turn it upside down in its current pot and gently tap it,’ says Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench. ‘This should loosen the roots and make it easy to lift the plant out of the pot. Hold the base of the stem when you do this.’
Petar Ivanov is one of the company's top-performing experts and manages over six teams of gardeners, delivering stunning landscape results and fostering a deep connection with nature through his work.
3. Trim the roots
Once it’s out, trim the roots if necessary. ‘Inspect the roots, trimming any damaged or unhealthy roots,’ advises Jack Sutcliffe, co-founder of shed manufacturer, Power Sheds.
4. Put new soil in the new pot
He continues, ‘Prepare a well-draining, slightly acidic potting mix, and place a layer at the new pot's bottom. Set the cactus in the centre of the pot at the same level as before. Fill the remaining space with fresh potting mix.’
5. Water
Then, once the soil is firmed, it’s time to water. ‘Water and let the plant sit for a couple of days in a shaded spot to recover and settle into its new pot,’ Steve advises.
Then you can water as often as you should water a Christmas cactus. And you’re done.
Steve is a passionate and knowledgeable garden expert with several years of experience within the field. As the director of LeisureBench, an industry-leading garden furniture company, Steve has developed strong expertise for all things nature and plants.
FAQs
What kind of potting soil does a Christmas cactus need?
A well-draining soil suitable for succulent is best to use when repotting your Christmas cactus.
‘A well-draining, slightly acidic to neutral potting mix, with plenty of organic matter,’ Jack says.
When should a Christmas cactus be repotted?
‘The best time to repot is after the plant has finished blooming, usually in late winter to early spring,’ Jack advises.
While it’s something that’s done only every couple of years, it is still an important step in Christmas cactus care that certainly shouldn’t be forgotten.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
When to prune winter flowering jasmine for fabulously fragrant blooms
Because, yes, there's a right time and a wrong time to do it
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Feather & Black discount – get 10% off luxury bedroom furniture when you spend over £1,000
Elevate your home with not-to-be-missed savings on everything from mattresses to beds and furniture
By Ideal Home
-
Cult coffee shop Blank Street has turned its viral Blueberry Matcha drink into a candle – and it's already sold out online
Viral drink of 2023 gets a scented candle makeover - and we've found some great smelling alternates
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to make a poinsettia turn red - the trick is putting it in the dark, but you must get the timing right
When to put a poinsettia in the dark, according to experts
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Does the Christmas tree boiling water hack work? We asked the experts whether this unusual festive trick works
Is boiling water the trick to a happy and healthy Christmas tree?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Common Christmas cactus problems and how to avoid them
Discover the most common Christmas cactus problems along with expert insight on swerving and fixing them
By Holly Reaney
-
Why is my poinsettia dropping leaves? - 5 possible reasons and what to do about it
Rejuvenate your poinsettia in time for Christmas
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Poinsettia care tips – how to care for this festive favourite this winter
Expert tips and advice on how to care for a poinsettia, keeping your plant in the best condition for Christmas and beyond
By Amy Cutmore
-
20 Outdoor Christmas decor ideas to ensure your home is as festive outside as in
Extend your festive decor beyond your front door and bring a seasonal look to all your outdoor spaces this Christmas
By Holly Walsh
-
Santa's Grotto ideas: how to create a grotto in your garden
Social distancing might make the usual trip to see Santa impossible, so why not DIY a hideaway for Father Christmas?
By Amy Cutmore
-
Chicken wire transformed this garden parasol into a show-stopping Christmas display
This owner gave her porch a sprinkling of Christmas magic
By Rebecca Knight