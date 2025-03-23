This simple and humane method will stop slugs eating your prize plants this spring – all you need is a Brussell sprout

Spring means slug season, and we’re all feeling a little wary about these garden pests getting to our prize plants. Luckily, garden experts have revealed the natural and humane way to get rid of slugs - and all you need is a Brussell sprout.

Slugs can wreak havoc in gardens, munching away at your hostas and more, which is why we’re always on the hunt for ways to get rid of slugs . But while there are plenty of ways to kill slugs, there are still living creatures, which is why you should consider more humane methods.

This humane method involves placing brassica leaves – like brussell sprout or cabbage leaves – around the plants you want to protect. Here's everything you need to know about the method and how you can apply it to your garden.

What is the brassica leaf slug hack?

There are plenty of natural slug hacks such as using a copper scourer or even attracting birds that eat slugs to your garden. Luckily for you, the brassica leaf method is simple. All you need to do is place the leaf around the plant you want to protect, it can act as a physical barrier against the slugs.

'Brassica leaves can be used as an organic physical barrier between slugs and whichever of your precious plants they wish to munch on, thanks to their rough texture and natural chemicals,’ explains James Ewens, gardening expert at Green Feathers .

‘These leaves have a rough and slightly waxy surface, which can irritate slugs or even cause damage to their soft bodies, so they are incredibly uncomfortable to crawl over. Brassica plants also contain compounds like glucosinolates, which give the leaves a bitter taste that slugs hate.’

Furthermore, slugs are even attracted to brassica leaves because of their high moisture content. ‘Slugs need a great deal of water in order to stay hydrated. The soft and tender texture of these leaves makes them easy for slugs to feed on since they prefer smooth and water-rich surfaces. Brassica plants also tend to have fewer natural defences, making them a prime target for hungry slugs,’ says James.

Every morning, you should remove slugs from the brassica leaves and if need be place new leaves down to keep them at bay.

Should you use the brassica leaf slug hack?

‘This is the method I’d recommend as very effective to use, but it should still be used in combination with other slug control strategies, such as beer traps, copper tape or natural predators, such as ground beetles. Relying solely on brassica leaves for slug deterrence isn’t the most effective approach, but they can be a useful part of an integrated pest management plan,’ says Tatyana Dimitrova on behalf of Fantastic Gardeners .

While brassica leaves are an effective deterrent against slugs, it doesn’t tackle the root cause or stop slugs from coming back for good. But if you have an abundance of cabbage or sprouts after your Sunday dinner, you should definitely give this method a go.

Alternatives

TSLBW Slug Repellent Copper Foil Tape £9.95 at Amazon Copper tape is a popular choice amongst the Ideal Home team, and all you have to do is secure it to the rim of your pots. It works as the copper creates a harmless electric shock reaction when slugs comes into contact with it, causing them to slither away. The Garden Gecko The Garden Gecko Invisible Pot Feet £21.97 at Amazon Pot feet raise your pot from the ground, making it more difficult to climb. It won't stop them completely, so add a saucer of water to create a moat effect and make it even harder for slugs to scale. Sarah Raven Sarah Raven Seaweed Slug Repellent £20.95 at Sarah Raven Add a layer of this seaweed mix to the top of the soil on your beds, planters and pots. The spikey texture is uncomortable for slugs to slide over so acts as an effective detterent. This seaweed mix will also enrich the soil with natural nutrients.

Is the brassica leaf slug hack something you are willing to try? Or have you found an even better method?