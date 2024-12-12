Is December too late to plant tulip bulbs? Here's what the experts say

Is December too late to plant tulip bulbs? It's the question on many people's minds right now, especially as so many packets of tulip bulbs are on sale at local garden centres up and down the country.

Whether you're planning on growing tulips indoors or outdoors, there's no getting away from the fact that you can know exactly how to grow them in pots and how deep to plant them, but it all means zilch if you don't know when to plant your tulip bulbs.

'Generally speaking, tulip bulbs are best planted in the autumn, ideally from September to November, when the soil is still warm enough to allow them to root before winter sets in,' says Steven Bell of Ethan Mason Paving.

'However, if you find yourself in December and still have tulip bulbs that need planting, it’s not necessarily too late!'

'It’s better to plant them than to leave them in the shed,' agrees Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation Landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell is an experienced landscaper, with years of experience owning paving and gardening companies. Combining hands-on expertise with a deep appreciation for sustainable landscaping practices, Steven enjoys sharing his insights with readers to inspire their own green-thumb adventures.

That's right; while, as a general rule of thumb, October and November are considered the best months for planting tulips, you absolutely shouldn't discount December... so long as the ground hasn't already frozen over.

'The crucial thing is that spring bulbs need a cold period, which signals them to bloom in spring. The soil needs to be cold enough, but not frozen solid, for them to root and undergo their necessary winter dormancy,' says Steven.

'So, if the ground is workable, go ahead and plant them. You might notice that they bloom a bit later, but they should still bring that burst of colour to your spring garden.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Steven goes on to note that, in some regions, people actually plant tulips in pots and chill them in the fridge to replicate that cold period, a process known as "forcing."

'It's all about getting that chill, whether in the ground or a pot,' he adds.

Just be sure to plant your tulips as soon as you can after buying, so the bulbs don’t have time to deteriorate before they go into your pots or garden borders.

What's the latest you can plant tulips?

If you're wondering what's the latest you can plant tulip bulbs, you're in luck; there's still time to get these springtime blooms in the ground.

'In the UK the ideal time for planting tulip bulbs is during October and November, but it’s entirely possible to plant them out in December right though until Christmas,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'In milder weather, they can even be planted in January! Just be sure to plant the bulbs at the correct depth, which is three time the height of the bulb. In heavier soils plant them about two times the height of the bulb with the pointed end up.'

So, there we have it; depending on the weather, December isn't too late to plant tulip bulbs – and, in fact, it's better to get them in the ground late rather than hold onto them until the following year; bulbs don't like sitting around.

With that in mind, then, we're off to get our hands muddy and our borders looking like the tulip fields of Bollenstreek. Wish us luck...