Monty Don says we should be feeding birds correctly as nesting season begins — here’s how to get it right

We’re forever fans of Monty Don’s gardening tips, but this month, the garden guru is focusing on wildlife, too — and as the nesting season begins, he says feeding the birds is more important than ever.

Knowing what to feed birds in a garden will depend on the time of year, but in his popular gardening blog, Monty says fat, nuts and seeds are the best options for February.

‘Keep on feeding birds, as they are now beginning to mate, nest and lay their first clutches of eggs,’ Monty says.

To find out why, we’ve explored Monty’s tips in detail and checked in with ornithologists and wildlife experts to get the lowdown on the importance of bird feeding during nesting season.

On his blog, Monty recommends stocking up on fat balls, nuts and seeds this month — and if you're looking for ways to make a shed bird-friendly, a feeder or two could be the answer.

‘Sunflower hearts are a perfect choice with the shells removed, as they offer fast, healthy food, packed with fat and protein,’ says Sean McMenemy, wildlife expert and founder of Ark Wildlife. ‘Fat balls also offer a rich blend of quality animal and vegetable fats with added seeds for extra nutrition.’

Just make sure they’re replenished every day to offer feathered visitors a constant supply of food.

Sean McMenemy Wildlife expert and founder of Ark Wildlife

Why is a rich diet so important for birds at this time of the year? ‘The better nourished the parent birds are, especially in cold weather, the larger and healthier the offspring will be,’ Monty explains.

Besides lending nature a helping hand, attracting birds that eat slugs is a great way to protect your garden from the critters, too.

What else can you do to help birds in February?

Besides getting your bird feeders stocked up this month, Monty says we should 'be sure to provide fresh drinking and bathing water,' — so it's the perfect time to learn how to clean a bird bath so it's in tip-top shape for the breeding season ahead (or buy a brand-new one — there's a great selection of bird baths at B&Q).

And it’s not all about the bird feeders, either — Maria Kincaid, head ornithologist at FeatherSnap, says natural sources are just as vital.

‘Having native and natural sources of food is just as, if not more, important during the nesting season,’ she says. ‘This ensures not only that the breeding pair have enough food and nutrients to reproduce, but that we’re giving the next generation of birds the best opportunity to thrive and grow, too.'

In fact, Sculpture by the Lakes’ wildlife officer, Rebecca Porter, thinks natural food sources are more eco-friendly than commercial bird food — especially as we enter the summer months.

'Insects are in serious decline, so one of the best things we can all do for the birds during the breeding season is look after our insects,’ she says. ‘Money spent on insect-friendly plants is a better investment over the summer.

So, it’s a great time to start thinking about wildlife garden ideas and get planting for an insect-friendly haven come summer.

‘Also, leaf litter or woodpiles massively increase your insect and other invertebrate variety and availability for a range of birds, from wrens and chaffinches to thrushes and blue tits,’ Rebecca adds.