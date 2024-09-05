Why are my tomatoes still green? Monty Don has a last-ditch solution for turning them red after harvesting

Crispy fried green tomatoes might be a delicious treat once in a while, but, as a rule, we prefer ours red and ripe as can be – which means many gardeners have been left disappointed by their crops this year. However, if you about ready to give up Monty Don has a banana hack that can help.

It doesn't matter whether you already know how to grow tomatoes or not. It doesn't matter, either, that they're one of the easiest vegetables (fine, fruits) to grow, either. The weather has been undeniably erratic this summer, which means amateur gardeners and tomato aficionados alike have been left with a surplus of stubbornly green toms.

And, while there are ways to ripen your green tomatoes on the vine (such as pruning away the leaves to get a little more sun on them, or changing up your watering schedule to prevent water stress), it's sadly too late for many of these methods now that we've hit September.

Monty Don's banana hack for green tomatoes

'By September, the heat is running out and inevitably we are all left with green tomatoes that are never going to ripen,' writes Monty Don in the latest instalment of his popular gardening blog.

Don't despair, though, as there's still hope for your Italian Nonna garden chic dreams.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

Far simpler to master than the all-important tomato tapping technique is Monty Don's banana hack, which promises to turn your green tomatoes red with the aid of (you guessed it) a humble banana.

'If you pick them, either individually or on the vine, and then put them in a drawer with a banana they will ripen and turn red,' he says simply.

It might sound like an old wives tale, but this one really does work – regardless whether or not you've grown your tomatoes in grow bags, pots, or in the ground – and it’s all down to the fact that fruits release ethylene gas as they ripen.

'Green tomatoes will continue to ripen after they've been pulled from the vine anyway, but popping them in a paper bag with a ripe banana will expose them to that all-important ethylene gas,' explains Christopher O'Donoghue, co-director at Gardens Revived .

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived An RHS-trained gardener with almost two decades of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

Of course, Monty Don’s banana hack calls for a ripe yellow banana, but Christopher says that an apple or avocado should work just as well on your green tomatoes if you don’t have one to hand.

FAQs

What's the best way to ripen green tomatoes?

If the growing season is over and you're left with green tomatoes aplenty, don't despair; gardening experts agree that they can be salvaged by popping them in a paper bag with a ripe banana.

Can green tomatoes ripen after being picked?

Tomatoes will continue to ripen after being picked, which means your green tomatoes needn't stay that way; with a little bit of patience (and the aid of a ripe banana) they can be coaxed into reddening into juicy, delicious tomatoes worthy of a bruschetta.

Alternatively, you could just stash your unripe tomatoes on a sunny windowsill or countertop. 'Or, for a last-ditch attempt, dig up the entire tomato plant and hang it up somewhere cool, dry, and sunny,' adds Christopher, who notes that you should avoid direct sunshine for this process.

'Otherwise, I'd suggest just rolling with what you've got – there are plenty of delicious recipes that call for green tomatoes!'

And with that in mind, we're off to grab a banana. Wish us luck...